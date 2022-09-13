Supermarkets and some shops will be closed in Lancashire on Monday as the country pays its respects to Her Majesty the Queen

Supermarkets, schools and some businesses across Lancashire will all close to mark the occasion to enable workers and schoolchildren to watch the ceremony and pay their respects.

Here’s what we know about which supermarkets and stores in Lancashire will be closed on Monday.

Asda

HRH Queen Elizabeth II

As a mark of respect for Her Majesty, all Asda stores will be closed until 5pm on Monday.

Tesco

Tesco has announced it is closing all of its large stores all the day of the Queen’s funeral, and has also cancelled home deliveries on Monday. Their smaller Express stores will shut until 5pm.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury's have announced it will close all its supermarkets on the day of the funeral and online shopping options will be unavailable on the day. Smaller Sainsbury's and petrol forecourts will open from 5pm to 10pm.

Aldi

Aldi has also confirmed it will close all its stores for the day. The company posted on Twitter: “As a mark of respect, all Aldi stores across the UK will close on Monday September 19 to allow our store colleagues to pay tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.”

Lidl

Lidl has announced it will be closing all of its stores on the day of Her Majesty’s funeral.

Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer will be closing all stores as a mark of respect. However, some of their smaller stores will remain open. Check your local store for details.

Co-op

Co-op stores will be closed until 5pm.

Booths

Booths have confirmed they will be closing all stores on Monday as a mark of respect.

Poundland

Poundland have confirmed they will be closing all stores on Monday.

Morrisons

Morrison’s are still finalising plans but are expected to operate reduced hours. Updates will appear here.

Farmfoods

Farmfoods are still finalising plans. Updates will appear here.

Iceland

Iceland are still finalising plans. Updates will appear here.

B&Q

A statement on the B&Q website states: ‘As a mark of respect for the State Funeral for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to offer our colleagues the opportunity to pay their respects, we have taken the decision to close all our UK stores on Monday 19 September. Our Click + Collect and Home Delivery services will also be temporarily suspended on the day.’

