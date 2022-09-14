The Queen’s funeral will be taking place at Westminster Abbey in London from 11am.

As a result, King Charles III has declared that the day will be a bank holiday on what will be a landmark occasion, with interest from all over the world.

May people are keen to show respect for the late monarch, who was much loved throughout Britain.

Blackpool's Houndshill Shopping Centre has not yet confirmed whether it will be open for the bank holiday on September 19, but many outlets will be closed on the day

What does it mean for shops?

The government says it will be at the discretion of businesses whether they open on the day, as the country enters a period of national mourning.

With no obligation to suspend business, many shop chains have nevertheless chosen not to open on the day as a sign of respect for the Queen and her family.

It means that this will not be a typical bank holiday, when usually the majority of shops stay open.

Blackpool's HMV store will be closed for the September 19 bank holiday

However, some outlets have opted to remain open with reduced hours, while have still not confirmed whether they are opening or not.

Which shops are among those not opening on the day?

The Houndshill Shopping Centre has not yet confirmed whether it will open or close but many of the outlets there will not be opening on the day.

Among them are Primark, New Look, River Island and Costa Coffee, all of whom will be closed nationally.

Hermosa Boutique in Blackpool will be closing on September 19 to show respect for the Queen

Caffe Nero, which has a popular coffee house in the Hounds Hill, has not yet confirmed whether its outlets will close or stay open

Neighbouring shop such as Waterstones and HMV, on Bank Hey Street, will also close as will jewellers H Samuel on the corner with Church Street.

Smaller independent shops, such as the Hermosa Boutique, further along Church Street, will also be closed.

Blackpool’s Nando’s outlet will be opening, but instead of beginning the day at 11.30am it will open its doors at 4pm.

Meanwhile, Currys and Dunelm Mill, which have outlets at the Blackpool Retail park on Amy Johnson Way, have also announced their stores will be closed on the day.

What they say

A spokesman at Hermosa Boutique said: “We will be closed because it is a special event for the Queen.