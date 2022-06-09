Samantha Ashcroft from Headway, said: “We’ve had a brilliant time, members, carers, visitors, volunteers, it’s been one of the best events we’ve ever held."

Platinum Jubilee 2022: 12 pictures which complete a round-up of the Fylde Coast's incredible celebrations

The Platinum Jubilee celebrations swept the Fylde Coast at the weekend and here’s a round-up of more events which captured the spirit of the occasion.

By Claire Lark
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 12:30 pm

They include Hawes Side Academy which enjoyed a visit from Deputy Lieutenant Barnett (MBE DL) – former High Sheriff of Lancashire as well as a street party style occasion. At Manse Care Home in Kirkham, residents were joined by more than 40 family members for the Queens Platinum Jubilee Party at The Manse Care Home Kirkham.

And the brain injury charity Headway held their own afternoon tea event courtesy of Lancashire law firm Vincents Solicitors.

In case you missed them: IN PICTURES: Anchorsholme Park celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Street party fun in Fleetwood for Queen's Platinum Jubilee

1. Jubilee celebrations

Making the most of the Jubilee celebrations at Hawes Side Academy

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

2. Jubilee Celebrations

The Manse Care Home in Kirkham welcomed friends and family to celebrate the Queens Platinum Jubilee and were treated to a royal afternoon tea served by chefs Gary and Rob.

Photo: submit

Photo Sales

3. Jubilee celebrations

Chris Murray and Brenda Doyle

Photo: Daniel Martino

Photo Sales

4. Jubilee celebrations

Parents, staff and pupils at Hawes Side Academy enjoyed their own celebrations in school

Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
LancashireQueen
Next Page
Page 1 of 3