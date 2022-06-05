Brooke Carbray

IN PICTURES: Anchorsholme Park celebrates the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Donkey rides, a dog show, circus classes, and art, crafts and flower shows were just some of the events held at Anchorsholme Park this weekend as people celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Sunday, 5th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Live music was provided by Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band, Blackpool Brass Band and Blackpool Music School, while guests were invited to take part in sports zone activites – tennis, football, basketball, and biking.

Here are some pictures taken at the event, which continued today with a junior park run.

1. Anchorsholme Park Jubilee Celebrations

Music was performed by students of Blackpool Music School.

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

2. Anchorsholme Park Jubilee Celebrations

Friends of Anchorsholme Park treasurer Emma Ellison, coun Paul Galley, Friends chairman Val Bradford and United Utilities stakeholder manager Steve Wong

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

3. Anchorsholme Park Jubilee Celebrations

Shelley Browne and Sue Plumb

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

4. Anchorsholme Park Jubilee Celebrations

Alex Lamb

Photo: Martin Bostock Photography 07717

