The huge party was a great success, with red, white and blue bunting across the street and a long table full of food.

There was a even a special crowning ceremony, with the street’s longest established resident, Mrs Christine Riley, being crowned Queen.

Christine even brought along a corgi for the occasion, while one of her friends wore a special tiara, as her lady-in-waiting.

Rachel Johnson, a resident of Galloway Road, said: “Everyone had a great time.“There were speeches, a toast to the Queen and and everyone sang God Save the Queen.

"The street looked amazing, the rain held off and the sun shone, it was a fantastic day which none of us will ever forget.”

Another resident, Adam Diver, said: “The community spirit on this street has been incredible, everyone helped make the day a huge success on a historic day.”

1. Street party fun in Fleetwood Christine Riley (centre) is Queen for the day as the residents of Galloway Road, Fleetwood, celebrate the Platinum Jubilee of HRH Queen Elizabeth II Photo: Third party Photo Sales

2. Street party fun in Fleetwood Youngsters on Galloway Road, Fleetwood, enjoying some refreshments during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebration. Photo: Third party Photo Sales

3. Street party fun in Fleetwood Youngsters on Galloway Road, Fleetwood, enjoying the street party celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Photo: Third party Photo Sales

4. Street party fun in Fleetwood Residents of Galloway Road in Fleetwood gather around the street's longest established resident, Christine Riley, who was crowned Queen for the day as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Photo: Third party Photo Sales