The huge party was a great success, with red, white and blue bunting across the street and a long table full of food.
There was a even a special crowning ceremony, with the street’s longest established resident, Mrs Christine Riley, being crowned Queen.
Christine even brought along a corgi for the occasion, while one of her friends wore a special tiara, as her lady-in-waiting.
Rachel Johnson, a resident of Galloway Road, said: “Everyone had a great time.“There were speeches, a toast to the Queen and and everyone sang God Save the Queen.
"The street looked amazing, the rain held off and the sun shone, it was a fantastic day which none of us will ever forget.”
Another resident, Adam Diver, said: “The community spirit on this street has been incredible, everyone helped make the day a huge success on a historic day.”