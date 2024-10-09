People are all saying the same thing about Big Brother's Ryan from Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

People are all saying the same things about Big Brother contestant Ryan from Blackpool after he was put up for elimination.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

28-year-old Ryan Bradshaw, who works in Marketing and Events, entered the famous Big Brother house on Sunday night.

However only three days into the poplar ITV reality show, it was revealed that Blackpool born Ryan is one of our four housemates up for eviction this Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the first time this series, Big Brother viewers have the power to vote for who they want to evict from the show next: Ryan, Dean, Nathan or Rosie - aka as Baked Potato.

Following the evictee announcment, X (formerly known as Twitter) was rife with people’s reactions, and Ryan’s name was in a lot of users’ mouths...

Meet the Big Brother housemate Ryan from Blackpool. Credit: ITV | ITV

The majority of people all made the same joke - referring to Ryan’s comments on confusing prononuns in his VT

@luisspears: “time to identify ryan as EVICTED #BBUK”

@_LucasMichael_: “Your pronouns are… getting/evicted #BBUK”

@Ace_Of_Raids: “Ready for Ryan (eff/off) to identify as Evicted #BBUK #Bye”

@sophierae6702: “ryan’s pronouns are gonna be evict/ed #bbuk”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@tvtalkswithtom: “anyways i’ve done my duty with 5 votes to evict Ryan his pronouns are first/boot #BBUK”

@ItsAlexLafferty: “Ryan’s new pronouns about to be pork/chop! #BBUK”

@returnchanelle then wrote “me On my way! to change ryan’s pronouns to evicted/housemate #BBUK” as they shared a clip of excited Big Brother contestant Olivia leaving the house last year

There was then another very common theme

@hotgirlhwang: “keep ryan in for the controversy” this man has not said a single memorable word in the past 3 days #BBUK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@nmlatham: “I wasn’t going to vote for Ryan because I wanted to see if he would do anything interesting, trigger some fiery conversations with his dumb opinions… anyway he’s boring, 5 votes for Ryan #BBUK”

@nmlatham: “To be fair Ryan deserves to be evicted for being bloody boring #BBUK

@_Ce_Ce__: “Wasn't too difficult to choose who to evict. He seems like a bit of a non entity on the show.#BBUK #Ryan

@superbardiuk: “I’m deffo voting Ryan like he’s even boring on live feedit’s not the edit it’s him #bbuk”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@discoxcx: “voting ryan for eviction, I think the other three have potential to be entertaining but he just seems really boring #bbuk

@LoveSoapsntv: “Ryan is by far the most boring I don’t get why you wouldn’t vote him #BBUK”

@DameHunny: “Evict Ryan. He is not going to cause any drama. He will try and coast all the way through. #BBUK!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But not everyone wants to see Ryan go first

@bosdovja92: “It’s stupid ifRyanis voted out purely based on one throw-away comment in his VT. I get that it upset people but surely the best thing for someone who is lacking understanding is to put them in a house with people who can actually open his mind #BBUK

@Jmj027: “Ryan doesnt deserve the hate , yall need to touch grass #BBUK”

@bejokex: “Judging Ryan on a snippet of a VT isn’t reason enough to evict imo. People are like sheep. Allow people to play out, allow conversations to be had and then judge… too many people want to shut down because it doesn’t fit their narrative or echo chamber. #BBUK”

@somesh_ry: “why does everyone hate ryan? because he said he doesn’t like people who identify as a spoon? he’s real for that one sorry #bbuk

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@Erm42453065: “I feel like Ryan deserves a chance he may actually have a life changing experience #BBUK

@stuartRbrown93: “These people hating on Ryanfor what he said in his introduction VT need to get a grip #BBUK

@Kevsie: “I know he's controversial, but I hate the fact that Ryan will be first out. #bbuk