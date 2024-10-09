Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool born actress Jenna Coleman has given birth to her first child.

L: Jenna Coleman and Jamie Childs pictured in July. R: A picture Jenna shared in September. | Getty/Instagram

38-year-old TV and film star Jenna Coleman is celebrating the arrival of her first child with her partner, director and filmmaker Jamie Childs, 38.

The couple have been together since 2020, having met on the set of the US show The Sandman, and announced they were expecting a baby back in June.

How much do we know about the birth?

Jenna and Jamie have been extremly private about the birth of their first child, neither having posted about it online or announced it to the press.

However, pictures taken by the Sun only this weekend show the couple out on a walk in North London with their newborn.

The Jetty star Jenna can be seen pushing a baby pram alongside Jamie who is carrying a newborn baby on his chest in a baby carrier.

Jenna looks stylish in a bright red jumper, brown cardigan and blue baggie jeans but she is definitely shown up by the little one, who is nestled in a dogtooth baby carrier which appears to be this £360 Atripoppe carrier from Harrods.

The newborn is also wearing bright pink socks implying she is a baby girl.

Although the birth has not been acknowldged by the pair, we know the baby is definitely not yet a month old, as Jenna’s penultimate Instagram post, shared on September 9 showed her to be heavily pregnant.

The fomer Arnold School headgirl shared a series of pictures, captioned “Summer spent cookin’ 🐣”, which included a daring nude picture of her bump and various images of Jenna styling her bump in sweet dresses.