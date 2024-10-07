Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool born reality star Charlotte Dawson has defended herself online after making a huge decision in her personal life.

Expectant mum of three Charlotte recently celebrated her 32nd birthday and as part of celebrations, she was pictured for the first time with her fiance Matt Sarsfield over the weekend.

The couple,who have been together for eight years, have had a strained relationship since August, when it was revealed that Matt, 34, had sent explicit messages to another woman.

At the end of the summer, Charlotte even revealed she was expecting their third child - the pair already sharing three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude - but Matt did not seem to be back in the picture, having remained absent from all her public posts up until now.

The newly taken pictures of Charlotte and Matt, which show them arriving at a Lake District hotel for a weekend away, were the first sign that the pair were back on track and Charlotte has now taken to her Instagram to confirm this.

The former Ex-on-the-Beach star posted a series of images from her birthday celebrations to Instagram last night in which she pleaded with her one million followers to respect her decision to take the rugby player back.

This is the first picture of Matt that Charlotte has shared since news broke of his infidelity. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Charlotte began the image caption by saying: “Ended my birthday at one of my fave places

@lakeshotelandspa swipe to see me in the same spot over the years on my birthday in the same outfit preggo with baby girl, then Jude was a twinkle in my eye (he was in my belle the month after) with my Noah & then preggo with Noah very special place in our hearts w this year it was all about a break haha needed a chill from my craze cherubs [emoji] even tho I missed them like mad!!”

The pregnant star then went into defence mode as she referred to the fact Matt was with her on the trip and alluded to their relationship rekindling.

She wrote: “When you get to the end of this slide you will see who I was with in the lakes.. because I get asked 192849387 times a day & end up getting trolled for hiding him away which I'm not. Please be respectful if you have nothing nice to say then unfollow me so you don't have to see me stuff plz ta. Seeing as we got papped (defo not set up [emoji]) it's out there anyway…

“Obvs I will speak more on it but for the time being just trying our best for our fambo n eachother 9 & the cutest video when we reunited with the boys after a day.”

Not only did Charlotte defend her relationship in the post, she also defended herself against haters who had apparently reported her to social services.

The former Arnold School & Queen Mary School pupilended the post caption by saying: “Ps also l'm showing you all the nozeco cos apparently I'm drinking when I'm preggo to the idiot who is still ringing social services on me & rang on my birthday.. I will get my say one day and I can't wait. You low life, you didn't win or ruin my birthday

“I just laugh at you because you live an extremely sad life & waste social services time when they have people who really need their help.”

This was not the first time that Charlotte has had to deal with strangers calling social services on her.

Last summer, Charlotte, whose dad was the late comedian Les Dawson, took to her Instagram to rant about the fact someone had called the social services about her parenting for the third time.

In the post, Charlotte declared: “Anyway I need to remember who the chuff I am don’t I? I’m chazza f***ing D right, I’m a bloody belter with a good heart, I love having a bloody laugh, not taking myself too seriously and I’m a good mother to my two sons and a fabulous fiancé.”