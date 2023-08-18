On Monday (August 14), the 30-year-old mum of two took to Instagram to share her heartbreak after finding out social services had been called on her for the third time.

Charlotte then appeared to take a break from her social media feed, being noticeably quieter than usual this week, until last night (Thursday, August 17) when she declared she was not going to let the “weirdo” win.

In the story, Charlotte said: “Hi guys, I’ve missed you all so much, I really really have… I’m sorry that I’ve just not been active, I just needed a little bit of a breather from socials really… because everything I post obviously gets criticised and it’s weird. Anyway I need to remember who the chuff I am don’t I? I’m chazza f***ing D right, I’m a bloody belter with a good heart, I love having a bloody laugh, not taking myself too seriously and I’m a good mother to my two sons and a fabulous fiancé.”

Charlotte Dawson with sons Jude (left) and Noah (right) as they have a day out around Fairhaven Lake. Image: charlottedawsy on Instagram

In the next video Charlotte continued: “It’s happy tanning Thursdays guys and I thought I’ve got to come back for tanning Thursdays. I’ve had so many messages off you all just asking if I’m alright.

"I’m glad you all care about me and [are] checking in, so I’m back, I just needed a lovely few days with my boys, I really have, just nice relaxing time with nothing to worry about really but I need to remember, as I said, who I am. These idiots – I’ve got so much love, there’s only that much hate [makes a tiny gesture], so I’m just really thankful for all of you… I just can’t wait to just find this person who is doing this to me and my family.”

Charlotte then pretend fights before saying “I’ve been feeling very bloody low about it but I’m coming back with a bang” as she starts dancing with her two-year-old son Noah.

In a later video, Charlotte films Noah playing with two-week old Jude, and adds: “I’m never ever going to win with these weirdos… look at them two boys, are they looking happy? [Taps her head] Weirdo, I can’t believe they can get away this, wasting social services’ time.”

In the end, Charlotte revealed that Tanning Thursdays did not go ahead because she found the whole process too stressful, what with Noah asking for attention and Jude needing feeding – “I don’t know how family’s get out the house, it’s so hard!” she exclaimed.

Instead she promised fans that she would do it tomorrow for that “Friday feeling… after the bloody week I’ve had!”

Despite the lack of tan, Charlotte took the family out anyway on a trip around Blackpool promenade and Fairhaven lake yesterday, commenting that she was having a "proper Blackpool day".

In an Instagram story she filmed Noah as he enjoyed an arcade with his dad – rugby player Matt Sarsfield, 31 – and in a separate Instagram post Charlotte shared a variety of gorgeous family photos around Fairhaven Lake.