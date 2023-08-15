Reality star Charlotte Dawson, the daughter of Blackpool comedian Les Dawson, has been left distraught as an unknown individual has phoned social services on her, yet again.

The 30-year-old mum of two took to her Instagram account yesterday (August 14) to explain what a “horrendous, awful” Monday she had had.

Charlotte, who shares two-year-old Noah and two-week-old Jude with her rugby playing fiancé Matt Sarsfield, 31, explained, as bad luck always comes in threes, that she had received three unfounded accusations via a phone call with social services that day.

Charlotte said: “One of them is social services again saying that Noah is drunk, that he’s been seen with drink – okay. The next one is that they’re worried for our sons because there’s excessive alcohol. I’ve not even drank once, I’ve not even been out the house like… I’m breastfeeding – I know you can have like a wine when you’re breastfeeding but I’ve not even had any drink, I’m just absolutely baffled. Then the next one is... I’m showing his genitals on Instagram, I’m so baffled, when have I showed Noah’s - like I just don’t understand.

"But it’s hilarious because they said ‘oh we’ve got it down as Jude being six weeks old so whoever you are, he’s actually two weeks old and the fact that you’ve f****** rang social services on me, when my son is two weeks old, and I have a two and a half year old, do you understand?… I’m not even in a normal state of mind right now, like I’m still really low, really down... and hearing this again, it’s just making me want to come off Instagram completely but I don’t know that to do, maybe I’m best not showing Jude, not showing Noah, anymore.

"I only try and do my best as a mum and I’m just constantly getting teared down by these disgusting websites online ringing social servies, wasting social services’ time, it’s just absolutely ridiculous.”

Charlotte went on to explain that she has got things in place to deal with these accusations– alluding to the help of investigators – and whilst she has been trying to forget about the perpetrator, this incident has brought it all back.

Charlotte added: “This person is literally trying to ruin my life, it’s just horrific, I feel sick, I just don’t know how they can get away with like giving us all this stress... I literally have no words right now.”

Last year and earlier this year, Charlotte had been targeted with similar unfounded accusations which had even prompted social services to visit her.

In a second series of stories posted later on, as she cradles a sleeping Jude, Charlotte said: “Honestly guys, I feel like my head’s just gonna fall off... I feel like my baby bubble’s just been popped.

"I spoke to someone who’s dealing with it on Saturday and I said I’ve just got a feeling I’m going to have another call because this person hates me being happy, I’ve literally had a baby two weeks ago, is there any need? Why would you want to stress somebody out that’s just had a baby?

"The social services lady was lovely… she’s just closed the case down obviously immediately, she was just ringing me to kind of warn me really that they’d rang again, they’d rang the NSPCC which is child abuse, wow.

"My boys are my life, I like literally don’t do anything… I used to eat, sleep, rave repeat, but I eat, sleep, look after them and that’s it at the moment, like I do a little bit of work here and there… You just have to look at Noah and look how happy he is, and this little one loves his mummy.