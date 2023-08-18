Fury family visit Blackpool Pleasure Beach as their new show takes Netflix by storm

Paris Fury and her family ventured on a day out to Blackpool Pleasure Beach as their newest reality-style Netflix series hits the screens of millions across the country this week.

The Furys, who are well-known for their association with the boxing sport, recently released a nine-part docuseries, appropriately named ‘At Home With the Furys”, which follows the domestic lives of professional heavyweight boxer Tyson, his wife Paris and their six children, alongside their wider family.

Just two days after the show, which has already reached the top spot on Netflix, was released, Blackpool Pleasure Beach have shared an image of the famous clan – minus Tyson and eldest daugher Venezuela– enjoying themselves at the park.

CEO Amanda Thompson OBE said: "It is always a pleasure to welcome the Fury family on to the park. It is great to see their careers continuing to be successful as they navigate their way through family life. We can’t wait to see what follows from the series and we wish them all the best.”

The Fury family at Blackpool Pleasure Beach in August 2023.

The Fury family’s legacy in boxing began in 1980s when John Fury competed in many competitions, which would then later lead him on to train his son Tyson from the age of 10.

Tyson made his professional debut in 2008 at the age of 20 and has since gone on to win 33 fights, and is regarded as one of the best professional boxers in the world.

Tyson’s half-brother Tommy also pursued a successful career in boxing and gained a large following of fans in 2018 when he entered TV show Love Island where he met his now fiancé Molly-Mae Hague.