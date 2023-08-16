Coleen Nolan issues health update to fans and reveals the impact her journey has had on others

Blackpool born TV star Coleen Nolan has shared a health update with fans and the impact her diagnosis has had on others.

58-year-old Coleen first announced her skin cancer scare on Loose Women back in July and has been open about her health journey throughout.

Continuing in this fashion, the mum of three took to Instagram yesterday (Tuesday, August 15) to share a candid update on her health status with her 342k followers, whilst also applauding those who had been inspired by her story to take action themselves.

In the video, which has had nearly 7000 likes, Coleen said: “A few weeks ago I spoke about how I had been diagnosed with pre-skin cancer, nothing major, you know, it is pre-cancerous and I need to treat it but at the moment it’s fine. And I, firstly want to thank all of you for you amazing messages – all incredible.

Coleen Nolan has shared a health update with fans after announcing a skin cancer diagnosis in July. (Photo by Carla Speight/Getty Images)

"But more importantly, I want to say, kind of how touched I was that a lot of you who’d been sitting there worried about marks on your skin or moles that weren’t normally there, most of you went and got them checked and I’d say a lot of you found out that it was nothing and you’d been worrying for nothing and then a vast majority went and it was basal cell carcinoma or melanoma, and I’m just so proud that you went because, as you know by now, there are things out there to help, and the sooner they get it, the better, so I just wanted to give a big thumbs up to all you guys that were brave enough to go and get checked out, and for anyone who still hasn’t – get down therem, it’s so worth it. But so far with me, it’s okay.”

When Coleen first addressed her skin cancer diagnosis on Loose Women last month, she revealed she had noticed a tiny patch of red skin on her shoulder, which she initially dismissed as eczema.

Speaking to co-stars Ruth Langsford, Gloria Hunniford and Brenda Edwards, Coleen said: “I found this tiny bit of skin that was on my shoulder, and it was quite red. I was putting oil on it and moisturiser on it, but it just wouldn't go.”

Coleen explained how her dermatologist diagnosed her with basal cell carcinoma after examining the red skin, commenting “It turned out to be a type of cancer that doesn't necessarily spread but you do need to treat it with chemo cream.”

Then, after going back for these results, Coleen pointed out two marks on her face, which the doctors later diagnosed as melanoma skin cancer.