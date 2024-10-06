Charlotte Dawson pictured for first time with fiance Matt Sarsfield as they go on birthday trip
Expectant mum of three Charlotte, who just turned 32, has been spotted with her partner Matt, 33, for the first time since she found out he had sent explicit texts to another woman two months ago.
The couple, who have been together for eight years and engaged for four, have had a rocky time of it ever since.
Although Matt reportedly moved back into the family home in September, he had not fully been forgiven, with Charlotte telling the Mirror: “I made him go and say sorry to the life-size cardboard cutout I keep of my dad [late comedy entertainer Les Dawson]. And he has a lot of making up to do with my mum, too."
The former Ex-on-the-Beach star has also not included Matt in any of her recent social media posts -including when she revealed the gender of their baby or her recent birthday celebrations.
However in pictures obtained today by the Sun, it appears that Matt is involved in Charlotte’s birthday celebrations after all as the couple can clearly be seen checking into a hotel in the Lakes for a birthday get away.
In the pictures, the pair, both dressed in casual clothes, do not look very celebratory and indeed a source told the Sun that the getaway comes following another row.
The source said: "Charlotte and Matt had a huge row just before going away to the Lakes and he said he didn’t want to go.
"It was another blow for Charlotte, it’s her birthday and she’s pregnant – she just wants them to get on.
"She’s put everything behind her for the sake of their kids but there is still lots of tension. He has gone with her this weekend but they looked really frosty today."
The couple’s getaway is not the first attempt to prove they are slowly getting back on track as it was also revealed this week that Matt would be joining Charlotte on her podcast very soon.
The former rugby player is apparently due to appear on Charlotte’s Naughty Corner to talk about what actually happened with those texts.
An insider, again talking to the Sun said: "Everyone wants to know what happened and his side of the story, so Charlotte thought it was the best way to do it.
"She didn’t really give him much choice in the matter and it’s fair to say he’s not really looking forward to it.
"But at this point he will do what he can do get back in her goodbooks and win back some trust."
