Charlotte Dawson celebrates birthday with her boys amid uncertainty over relationship

Blackpool star Charlotte Dawson has celebrated her birthday with the help of her little boys amid uncertainty over her relationship.

Reality star and internet personality Charlotte Dawson turned 32 yesterday and she started off the day having a good old boogie with her two sons- three-year-old Noah and one-year-old Jude.

Charlotte shares the boys with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield who was notably absent from all of her birthday posts despite reportedly moving back into the family home following the revelation he had sent an explicit image to another woman.

Putting aside the drama in her love life, expectant mum of three shared a joyous video to her main Instagram page yesterday in which she and her boys - all dressed in pyjamas- danced away to 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’.

In the caption Charlotte wrote: “My 32nd birthday morning went a little like this… 😂 no glamness just pure chaotic with my boys, we will have a little princess joining in the fun 💗🥳 soz not soz for the nearly flashed birthday titty 😂🤦🏽‍♀️ & it’s choccie on noahs pjs not poo 😂”

Charlotte Dawson having a dance with her sons Noah and Jude on her 32nd birthday. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

On her Instagram story, Charlotte also reshared multiple birthday posts from her friend’s accounts, although there was not one from her fiancé Matt as he has still not reinstated his Instagram account after taking it down once claims of his infidelity were leaked.

Back in August, Charlotte was left heartbroken after discovering that Matt had sent a secret text to another woman and he was kicked out of the family home.

Charlotte and Matthew have been together for eight years and in 2020, he proposed to her in Lytham St Annes by a statue of her father, comedy legend Les Dawson.

Weeks after the cheating revelation, Charlotte announced she was pregnant with her and Matt’s third child and in an interview with the Mirror only last week she revealed the former rugby player was now back in the family home but not forgiven.

Charlotte told the Mirror: "I made him go and say sorry to the life-size cardboard cutout I keep of my dad [late comedy entertainer Les Dawson]. And he has a lot of making up to do with my mum, too."

The former Arnold School & Queen Mary School pupil has otherwise stayed fairly tight lipped on how her and Matt’s relationship has been going but she has not yet shared anything which implies he had any part to play in her big day.

As part of her birthday celebrations, Charlotte also shared a birthday special epsiode of her podcast ‘Charlotte’s Nauighty Corner’ in which she was joined by her mum Tracy Dawson.

Sharing a clip of the episode on Insagram, Charlotte said: “This is a really special one as it’s with my beautiful inside & out mama 💗✨@tracydawsonx we get emotional talking about my daddy, laugh about my childhood me being a wild child sneaking out finding me on the park with a bot bot of lambrella oh those were the days 😂 we even put my dad in the naughty corner!! Hahaha.. it’s a fabulous one, make sure you listen with a brew or a winoooo you might have a few tears, so grab your tissues”

From kiddy dancing to tearful chats- are more glamorous birthday celebrations incoming? The weekend will soon tell - but you definitely deserve it Charlotte!