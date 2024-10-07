Meet the Lancashire man who's entered the Big Brother House- Ryan from Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The iconic reality show Big Brother returned to our screens last night and one of the housemates is from Lancashire!

The original social experiment, Big Brother, has returned for a brand-new series on ITV2 and ITVX, hosted by Blackburn’s AJ Odudu and Will Best.

AJ is not the only Lancashire representation this year however as entering the house last night was Ryan from Blackpool.

Ryan, who now lives in Stockport and works in Marketing, is one of sixteen housemates set to face nominations, tasks, live evictions plus new twists and turns in a bid to leave with a life changing cash prize of £100,000.

During his VT, we learnt that Ryan is “strong and opinionated”, for instance he told viewers: “It's all well and good if you want to use certain pronouns, and I get that, but it gets a bit confusing sometimes with people identifying as a spoon or whatnot.”

But if you want to find out more about the Blackpool lad, take a look below at a full interview with him from before his entrance.

Meet the Big Brother housemate Ryan from Blackpool. Credit: ITV | ITV

Why did you apply to be on this new series of Big Brother?

Ryan: “I’ve always been a fan of the show - it’s been a bit of a childhood dream to go on it. I feel like over the recent years, it’s gone a bit tame and people are in there for other motives and I think having someone normal like me in there will shake it up.”

What do you think you’ll bring to the house?

Ryan: “Probably a few dad jokes. I try to be quite quick-witted but sometimes it falls on its arse. I’ll tell about eight jokes and at least half of them are going to be funny and the other half will be annoying and probably get on people’s nerves a bit. Practical jokes, banter but not nasty banter - I never want to hurt anyone’s feelings. I might be a bit mischievous and cheeky at times too.”

What are you looking forward to the most about being a housemate?

Ryan: “The first one is just to actually walk in there and have it hit that I’m actually in the Big Brother house - a dream come true! Also having a detox from everything digital and the news and the stuff in real life, I’m looking forward to that. And meeting new people - I’m not going in there to meet new people but you never know who you’re going to meet so I’m definitely open to that.”

Do you have a strategy for making it to the final?

Ryan: “I’d love to make it to the final and win it. I know a lot of it is out of my hands and it’s a public vote - the public aren’t stupid. People who have tried to play games in the past, it never works. It would be too hard to keep up a game so I’m going to be myself. If you vote me out for being me then that’s sound, I can live with that. If I go in there and try to play a game and get voted out I’ll be fuming! My strategy is to have no strategy.”

What are you most likely to get nominated for?

Ryan: “Maybe being a bit loud and some people don’t like jokes all the time. People might think I don’t take anything too seriously.”

Tell us one thing about yourself you think will surprise people the most.

Ryan: “I’d say that I’m actually quite a tidy person. The one thing is that even though I have this laughy, jokey side to me and take things with a pinch of salt, I’m into having good, deep conversations as well - I always try to listen to people and push them in the right direction.”

Who would be your dream celebrity to live with?

Ryan: “Liam Gallagher - I’m a big Oasis fan. But they do say to never meet your idols, don’t they?”

What would you do with the money if you won?

Ryan: “I would try to be strategic with it and put it into some investments. I’d probably donate some to the Brian House Hospice. I ran a marathon last year for the Children's Leukaemia Group. I’d like to give back especially to those types of causes. And then probably take my friends and family on holiday. I wouldn’t be spending it on cars or clothes or anything like that - I’m not fussed about things like that.”

Big Brother continues tomorrow at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX