A show which retales the story of the iconic band Mumford and Sons is coming to Lancashire next year.

The Mumford & Sons Story recreates the incredible tale of the floor-stomping folk-rock band that in 2009, took the world by storm.

During the show, four musicians come together in tweed waistcoats, skinny jeans and bushy beards to celebrate the best of Mumford & Sons' iconic music and their explosive rise to fame.

The Mumford & Sons Story will come to Lowther Pavillion in Lytham St Annes on March 8 2025 and tickts are available here.

Before the show’s arrival in Blackpool, it’s co-creator, actor and write Sam Freeman, to ask him about returning to hit show The Mumford and Son’s Story about to embark on a second UK Tour.

What initially drew you to The Mumford and Sons Story?

“Me and Matthew Emeny (Co-creator) have had a wonderful time working together over the last 4 years, writing and performing our shows across the UK. A huge part of our theatre is live music, and our style of folk rock was always inspired by our love of Mumford & Sons.

“We’d tour all summer in our van, listening to our favourite band, and thinking, what if we created a sho dedicated to our love of this amazing group!?

How did you go about creating the show?

“It always starts with the band, and forming a group of talented musicians with a passion for folk-revival was a must. Then, lots of research. How did they form? What were those early years like? How did they make those tracks? And of course, at its heart, their really great music.”

What is it about Mumford and Son's music that is so enduring?

“I think Mumford and Sons were really at the centre of a moment. Alongside a choice of other fantastic bands, folk revival was brought into the forefront of rock. The effect it had on popular music since is undeniable. Not only that, but their sound really defines a time, fashion and culture that so many people will remember and associate with wonderful memories.”

What are you most looking forward to about touring the show?

“I cannot wait to travel back across the UK and meet so many incredible fans. We had such a fun time last year we can’t wait to get all of us together in one place again, it’s going to be one big stomp and holler party!”