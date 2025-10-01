Mr Blackpool wins prestigious new wrestling title to represent the town

The current Mr Blackpool has also just won a prestigious new title which represents his town in the wrestling arena too...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last Saturday, Top Rope Wrestling made its debut at Blackpool Winter Gardens.

During the event, Blackpool comunity hero Rossy Rascal, real name Ross Goodwin, achieved what he considers the pinnacle of his career, being crowned Blackpool Heritage United Kingdom Champion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current Blackpool Coach of the year and Mr Blackpool, sceured the title after defeating one of the greatest performers in pro-wrestling ‘The Sheikh el Sham’ in the main event.

L: Blackpool man Ross Goodwin being crowned Blackpool Heritage United Kingdom Champion. R: Ross was crowned Mr Blackpool last month too. | L: Sanderson creative productions & Hopeful fals. R: submit

What is the award?

The Blackpool Heritage United Kingdom Championship is a brand new title presented by Top Rope Wrestling.

More than just a championship title, it is a living tribute to the rich history of British wrestling in the seasisde town and the local legends who paved the way.

The title was created to honour the golden era of wrestling in the UK, when names like Big Daddy, Giant Haystacks and Kendo Nagasaki were in their prime, sportsmen who inspired generations of fans and performers alike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More All the shows coming to Blackpool Grand Theatre & the Winter Gardens in October

What has Ross said about his win?

Professional wrestler Ross told the Gazette that winning this title in his hometown, in front of his family and supporters, with his own brother playing the guitar to his entrance, made the victory even more special.

The 33-year-old said: “This isn’t my championship, it belongs to Blackpool and to every individual who has supported British wrestling through the years.

“The Blackpool Heritage Championship stands for respect, tradition, and the future of our sport.”

Ross’ team added: “The Winter Gardens, itself a landmark steeped in wrestling history, was the perfect stage for this momentous night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The cheers of the Blackpool faithful and Rascal Army echoed through the venue as Rascal proudly lifted the championship, ensuring that the spirit of British wrestling heritage remains strong for years to come.

“This marks a new chapter in the legacy of Blackpool wrestling with Rossy Rascal now carrying the responsibility of representing both the past and future of professional wrestling in the UK.”