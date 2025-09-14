'I’m proud to give back to Blackpool': Meet the newly crowned Mr Blackpool 2025
One of Blackpool’s most accomplished sporting figures, Ross Goodwin, has officially been crowned Mr Blackpool 2025.
Part of the national modelling competiton ‘Mr British Isles’, Ross will now represent Blackpool in the regional finals later this year.
Posting on Instagram, the 33-year-old said: “Completely Honoured & Proud to once again be recognised as Mr. Blackpool taking my place in the prestigious @mrbritishisles national final later this year
“As always, I will use any opportunities to give back to genuinely anyone i can in the community and now beyond in as many unique ways possible!
“🙏Thank you so much to everyone for being a part of this journey. I appreciate your faith In me.”
Ross, a well-known figure across the Fylde Coast, is no stranger to recognition.
Already honoured as Blackpool Current Coach of the year, he has made an undeniable impact in sport and the local community.
As a Professional Wrestling World Champion under the persona known as Rascal, and a former Black Belt Judo Champion, Ross says he has has showcased discipline, resilience, and determination on an international stage, qualities that mirror his dedication to his hometown.
Away from the ring, Ross is the driving force behind Rascals Enhancing Lives, a community hub that aims to uplift local families, provide opportunities for young people, and bring people together through sport, wellbeing, and mentorship.
According to Ross, winning Mr Blackpool 2025 cements his lace as not only a champion athlete but also a champion for the community.
He told us: “Being named Mr Blackpool is a huge honour.
“Blackpool has given me so much, and I’m proud to give back—whether through coaching, wrestling, or supporting people at Rascals and the town.
“This award isn’t just for me—it’s for everyone who believes in making Blackpool a brighter, stronger place.”
You can also read more about Ross’ Rascals Enhancing Lives Community Hub here.