I'm a Blackpool sporting hero & I've launched a full time community hub to give back

A Blackpool sporting hero says he has taken his commitment to the community to the next level with the launch of a full time community hub.

Ross Goodwin, the town’s current Blackpool Coach of the Year as well as a former Black Belt Judo Champion and Pro Wrestling World Champion, has launched a full time community hub at Revoe Gymnasium above the Grade II listed Revoe Library.

What can you expect from the hub?

Having opened on January 7, Rascals Enhancing Lives Community Hub hopes to be the centre of excellence for judo, pro wrestling, and community engagement in Blackpool.

It aims to inspire young athletes, promote healthy lifestyles, and bring a sense of unity within the community.

The facility is open seven days a week and hosts a range of activities, including judo - Ross having been the headcoach at Keidokwai Judo club for the past 10 years - and wrestling - with Rascals Professional Wrestling Academy now entering its third year.

Blackpool sportsman Ross Goodwin has opened Rascals Enhancing Lives Community Hub in Revoe. | submit/Google Maps

There are also sports camps, wellbeing and fitness classes, and multiple workshops including self defence and youth development programmes making sport and wellness accessible to people of all ages, genders, abilities and disabilities according to Ross.

Ross, who is from South Shore, also told us: “We have structured classes seven days a week, with special guests - you name it, we do it. We’re also always here for the community to use so I come in every weekend and open up so that people can come use the facilities if they wish.”

What else has Ross said about the hub?

Ross, who is also a former Mr Blackpool and Mr Lancashire said: “The hub is all about the community and this area in particular is one that will most benefit from the extra support- Revoe is one of the most deprived areas in Europe so we’re all about enhancing its community.

“The response has been incredible. Blackpool has a rich sporting history, and I’m proud to give back to the town that has supported me throughout my career. This hub is about more than just training—it’s about building confidence and a positive future for everyone who walks through the doors.”

What have the community said?

Local residents and aspiring athletes have reportedly welcomed the initiative with enthusiasm, with Ross commenting “poeple are buzzing that we’ve opened”.

One community member said: “Ross is not just a champion in the ring, he’s a champion for Blackpool. This hub is going to change lives.”

How can I find out more?

For more information on classes, programs, and events at the Revoe Gymnasium Rascals Enhancing Lives Community hub, you can check out their social media pages.

Kaidokan Judo Academy Blackpool can be found on Facebook here or Instagram here.

Rascals Professional Wrestling Academy can then be found on Instagram here.

whilst Ross’ mental healtn and fitness coaching page can be found here.