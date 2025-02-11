Schools and nurseries can be rated one of four grades: outstanding, good, requires improvement and inadequate, with a mix of ratings being given out this month.
If a school/nursery requires improvement, it is put under special measures, whilst good schools are checked less frequently.
Take a look at the schools and nurseries that received reports in January below, including their classifications, highlights and areas that require improvement...
1. Fylde Coast Ofsteds in January
All the schools and nurseries across the Fylde Coast with new Ofsted ratings in January | Google Maps
2. Little Explorers Cleveleys
Report published Jan 10 following an inspection on Dec 3. Classed as outstanding for all categories. Highlights: children thrive in this exceptional learning environment; ambitious curriculum; SEND support. Improvements needed: none. Previous inspection: N/A. | Google Maps
3. Busy Bee Pre-School
Report published Jan 10 following an inspection on Dec 6. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: staff build good relationships with children; meaningful learning experiences; SEND support. Improvements needed: celebrate children's backgrounds; consistency of teaching for younger children. Previous inspection: Outstanding | Google Maps
4. Devonshire Primary Academy
Report published Jan 13 following an inspection on Nov 26-27. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: happy pupils; ambitious and well-thought-out curriculum; many pupils acheive well. Improvements needed: ensure activities help pupils to deepen their learning; identify links links between early years and key stage 1. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement | Google Maps
5. BFC School (independent)
Report published Jan 13 following an inspection on Nov 26-28. Classed as good for all categories. Highlights: pupils flourish at this school; well-designed and broad curriculum; extra-curricular activities. Improvements needed: identify precisely what it wants pupils to know; staff knowledge. Previous inspection: Requires Improvement | Google Maps
6. St Anne's College Grammar School (independent)
Report published Jan 14 following an addditional inspection on Nov 12. Classed as having met the independent school standards checked. Highlights: broad and balanced curriculum; suitable safeguarding policy; staff deliver the curriculum effectively. Improvements needed: none raised. Previous full inspection: Requires Improvement/not met standards | Google Maps
