Bella Greer’s family have asked mourners to wear “as much pink as possible” as they say farewell at a festival featuring her favourite fairground rides.

Bella Greer, 14, was found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point, Ansdell, on Thursday evening (October 5).

Her mother Sarah performed CPR but was sadly unable to resuscitate her despite her best efforts.

Her family have now urged “as many people as possible” to walk behind Bella as they escort her to the gates of Lytham Crematorium.

Bella Greer sadly died after being found unresponsive at her home in Cypress Point

‘Bella Greer’s Festival of Life’ will begin at around 10.30am at Fylde Rugby Club in Blackpool Road on Thursday, October 19.

Anyone wishing to attend has been asked to wear comfy clothes in bright colours and as much pink as possible.

Following the procession, members of the public can return to the rugby club as Bella’s family and friends attend the private service.

Her family described her as a "beautiful" girl who would "give you the last penny in her pocket"

Her auntie Jaime said: “The event will ultimately be Bella’s funeral, but it will be for all friends and family to have fun and celebrate Bella with all her favourite foods and a few fairground rides.”

With a target of £5,000, the money will be used to fund packages for schools and hire premises where young people can meet and talk about their feelings and problems.

Thousands attended a candlelit vigil held on Lytham Green in her memory

“Let’s not let Bella die in vain and raise money to spread Bella’s story and hopefully make a difference to our community, young people and families.”

Thousands of people turned out to watch Lytham Windmill turn pink on Sunday evening (October 9) in Bella’s memory.

Hundreds of people also paid tribute to Bella on social media following the tragic news of her death.

'Bella Greer's Festival of Life' will begin at around 10.30am at Fylde Rugby Club on October 19

Her grandmother Dianne described her as a “bubbly and kind” girl who “loved the world and loved life and just lit up everyone’s day.”

“She was beautiful inside and out,” she added.

If your child is struggling with bullying, call 0800 1111 or visit Childline online at https://www.childline.org.uk/.

The Samaritans, a registered charity aimed at providing emotional support to anyone in emotional distress, can be contacted free of charge on 116 123.