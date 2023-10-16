Tributes have been paid to a woman who tragically died after a fight broke out at a bar in Blackpool at the weekend.

Mary Percival, 61, collapsed after an altercation between three men inside Bar 19 in Queen Street, off the Promenade, at around 5.15pm on Sunday (October 15).

Police attended and an officer gave Mary CPR in a bid to resuscitate her. She was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Lancashire Police said two men, aged 55 and 41 and from Blackpool, were arrested at the scene on suspicion of manslaughter and remain in custody.

Tributes have been paid to 61-year-old Mary Percival who collapsed and died after a fight broke out at Bar 19 in Queen Street, Blackpool at around 5.15pm on Sunday (October 15). Mary has been described as an "incredibly loving and compassionate woman, with a heart of gold that touched the lives of everyone who knew her".

The force said an investigation is under way to establish exactly what took place and how Mary came about her death.

A Home Office postmortem examination is due to be carried out in due course, added the Constabulary.

After learning of Mary’s death, Bar 19 shared a tribute to the 61-year-old.

‘A heart of gold’

A spokesperson for Bar 19 said: "Bar19 is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Mary Percival yesterday, and we offer our sincerest condolences to her husband Jim and family in this difficult time.

"Mary was an incredibly loving and compassionate woman, with a heart of gold that touched the lives of everyone who knew her.

"Her kindness and generosity were truly remarkable, and she will be missed by all who had the privilege of crossing paths with her.

"We ask that everyone respects the privacy of Mary's family during this challenging period of mourning.

"We kindly request that rumours and speculation be avoided, and that we take this opportunity to reflect on the life of Mary, her selflessness, and the positive impact she had on those around her.