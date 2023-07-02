News you can trust since 1873
Lytham Festival: Coronation Street's Amy Barlow actress Elle Mulvaney enjoys night with revellers

Another Coronation Street star has been spotted enjoying some down time at Lytham Festival.
Adam Lord
By Adam Lord
Published 2nd Jul 2023, 09:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 09:32 BST

Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow in the ITV institution, shared some snaps on her Instagram of a night out at the hugely popular event which is this year headlined by Lionel Richie, George Ezra, Sting and others.

Taking a break from the cobbles, she wrote: “Lytham Festival we love ya.”

Coronation Street's Amy Barlow actress Elle Mulvaney at Lytham Festival. Picture: @ellejmulvaney InstagramCoronation Street's Amy Barlow actress Elle Mulvaney at Lytham Festival. Picture: @ellejmulvaney Instagram
Coronation Street's Amy Barlow actress Elle Mulvaney at Lytham Festival. Picture: @ellejmulvaney Instagram
Elle’s fellow Corrie stars Sally Ann Matthews and Charlie Jordan, Rovers Return landlady Jenny Bradley and barmaid Daisy Midgeley, are among the other famous faces to have been seen among the revellers. The Bury actress has played the role of Amy Barlow since 2010 and continues to be involved in high-profile storylines.

Lytham Festival concludes on Sunday night with Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard and Vivas taking to the stage on what promises to be another memorable night.

