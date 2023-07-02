Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow in the ITV institution, shared some snaps on her Instagram of a night out at the hugely popular event which is this year headlined by Lionel Richie, George Ezra, Sting and others.

Taking a break from the cobbles, she wrote: “Lytham Festival we love ya.”

Coronation Street's Amy Barlow actress Elle Mulvaney at Lytham Festival. Picture: @ellejmulvaney Instagram

Elle’s fellow Corrie stars Sally Ann Matthews and Charlie Jordan, Rovers Return landlady Jenny Bradley and barmaid Daisy Midgeley, are among the other famous faces to have been seen among the revellers. The Bury actress has played the role of Amy Barlow since 2010 and continues to be involved in high-profile storylines.