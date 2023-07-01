Lytham Festival: 29 crowd pictures as Sting, Blondie, and Kaiser Chiefs kept spirits high in the rain

Some of the world’s biggest musical superstars headed to Lytham for another night of revelry.
And even the inclement weather couldn’t put a dampener of matters as Sting, Blondie, and the Kaiser Chiefs wowed the Friday night crowds at Lytham Festival. Take a look at some of the best shots from our photographer Neil Cross.
Also be sure not to miss…
1. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain Photo: Neil Cross
