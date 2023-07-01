News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down

Lytham Festival: 29 crowd pictures as Sting, Blondie, and Kaiser Chiefs kept spirits high in the rain

Some of the world’s biggest musical superstars headed to Lytham for another night of revelry.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2023, 08:47 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2023, 09:11 BST

And even the inclement weather couldn’t put a dampener of matters as Sting, Blondie, and the Kaiser Chiefs wowed the Friday night crowds at Lytham Festival. Take a look at some of the best shots from our photographer Neil Cross.

Also be sure not to miss…

Review: Sting, Blondie and Kaiser Chiefs wow record Lytham Festival crowd

Lytham Festival: 25 fantastic shots of crowds enjoying Jamiroquai, Jake Shears, Fun Lovin’ Criminals and Stone Foundation

Lytham Festival: 13 party pictures as George Ezra, Cat Burns, The Big Moon and Kingfishr wow the crowds on night two

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

1. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

2. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

3. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

4. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

5. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

6. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

7. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain

8. The crowds on Friday night at Lytham Festival having a great time despite the horrendous weather

Friday night at Lytham Festival: crowds were in good spirits in spire of the rain Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Kaiser ChiefsLythamNeil Cross