Coronation Street stars spotted at Lytham Festival
Corrie stars have been spotted among the thousands of music fans enjoying Lytham Festival this week.
By Matthew Calderbank
Published 30th Jun 2023, 12:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 13:28 BST
Among the famous faces in the crowd were Sally Ann Matthews and Charlie Jordan (Rovers Return landlady Jenny Bradley and barmaid Daisy Midgeley), with the pair making the most of a rare night off from the Rovers Return.
"Had an AMAZING time @lythamfestival”, said Sally, sharing a Festival picture of her and her co-star in matching leather jackets on Instagram.
“Watching @jakeshears be ‘cheeky’ and @jamiroquaihq just being simply incredible. What a voice, what a band and still got those moves.
"If you can get tickets for the remaining nights, grab em. Fab festival x,” said Sally.