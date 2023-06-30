Among the famous faces in the crowd were Sally Ann Matthews and Charlie Jordan (Rovers Return landlady Jenny Bradley and barmaid Daisy Midgeley), with the pair making the most of a rare night off from the Rovers Return.

"Had an AMAZING time @lythamfestival”, said Sally, sharing a Festival picture of her and her co-star in matching leather jackets on Instagram.

“Watching @jakeshears be ‘cheeky’ and @jamiroquaihq just being simply incredible. What a voice, what a band and still got those moves.

Coronation Street stars Sally Ann Matthews and Charlotte Jordan at Lytham Festival. Picture credit: @sallyannmatthews / Instagram

"If you can get tickets for the remaining nights, grab em. Fab festival x,” said Sally.