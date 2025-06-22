Losing loved ones to suicide is why we'll be there for Baton of Hope tour 2025

From left - Keeley Parsons, Eloise White, Becky White and Karla Parsons have all experienced the trauma of a loved one taking their own life

The unexpected suicide of a loved one could hardly be more of a traumatic experience – but two Fylde coast families say they were given vital help when they were at their lowest.

Mums-and-daughters Becky and Eloise White and Karla and Keely Parsons say nothing could prepare them for the shock of what happened.

Becky’s ex-husband and Eloise’s dad, Damien White, tragically took his own life on July 9, 2023. And Karla’s husband and Keely’s dad, Jon Parsons, died in similar circumstances on October 14, 2024.

But in the aftermath of their trauma, the Blackpool-based Solace Empowerment Charity was there for these two families. Its founder, Samantha Southern, could empathise well with how they were feeling – she had been through a similar, devastating situation herself when her husband Glen died on June 20, 2020.

At a time when any other help seemed to be in short supply, Sam was able to support then in various ways. Sam and the two families were at the official launch of suicide awareness campaign The Baton of Hope UK tour 2025 in Blackpool on Thursday (June 19) and will be there when the tour itself is staged in the resort on September 1.

It will see the bespoke baton being carried through areas of the town, held by each of those involved in the trauma of suicide,as part of a national campaign for urgent action to be taken over the tragic scale of suicides across the country. The Baton of Hope was co-founded by two fathers, Mike McCarthy and Steve Phillip, who both lost their sons to suicide, and Sam is Blackpool’s project leader for the campaign.

Becky, 43, of St Annes, said: “Damien was very good at covering up how he was really feeling, and that seems to be a common problem, especially with men.“A few years prior to this, he had been very depressed but he seemed to have got over it.

“He had a good job as an operational department practitioner at Blackpool Victoria Hospital and was good at it and well-respected.”He had lots of friends. He didn’t come over as a depressive character, in fact he seemed like the opposite – he was really amusing, the life and soul of the party. “He had a great relationship with the family. He was an amazing dad, one of the things he was probably most proud of.

“You would think he had everything – but underneath it all he was obviously really struggling. “Eloise was still in school at the time, she was devastated and it took its toll on her school work, it was so hard for her. But she’s done us all proud, she is back on track with her studies and has done ever so well.

“I can’t begin to describe how much Sam and the charity Solace helped us and that’s also how we’re going to be involved in the Baton of Hope. “The Baton of Hope is about trying to lose that stigma of suicide, it is aimed at making us talk about it and raise awareness that is can happen to anyone.”

Eloise, still only 16, is on track to pass her GCSEs at Lytham St Annes High School and is planning on a career in psychotherapy. She said: “I always wanted to be a therapist but through my experience I want to go into psychotherapy and find ways to help people. “When I hold that baton in September I will be thinking of my dad.”

Karla Parsons, 47, from Marton in Blackpool, said her husband Jon had struggled for many years with his mental health. Karla, who is mum to Keeley and son Kane, said: “Jon really had a hard time with anxiety and depression.

“The tragic thing is that just a week before he died he was finally diagnosed with autism. “I think that if he had been diagnosed a lot earlier, there might have been some more help for him.

“I knew he was struggling but I just didn’t see it coming, I just thought he was feeling low. When he died it was a huge shock for all of us, it was awful.”

She said: “The only help we got was from Sam at Solace.I only knew her a little because her children went to the same school as mine.

“She brought a bag round to our house, one of the Solace charity bags – there were tea bags to have a relaxing drink, a bar of chocolate for comfort, a pillow for a good night’s sleep, a stress ball..

“These all sound like minor things but it helped massively because she knew what we were going through. Having someone to listen to us, someone who actually understood, was the best thing in the world. She was so thoughtful – and there was plenty of practical advice. “Without her we would have been lost, there was no other help that we could see, nothing.”

Keely, 25, said: “The day dad died, I was put on a counselling list by the police. I’m still waiting to hear from someone, eight months later.”

Despite its sunny image as Britain’s number one seaside resort, Blackpool has one of the highest rates of depression and some of the highest suicide rates in the country, mking its choice for the launch of Baton of Hope particularly apt.

Councillor Jo Farrell, Cabinet Member for Communities and Wellbeing at Blackpool Council, also took part in Thursday’s Baton of Hop launch.Coun Farrell said: “It is an honour for Blackpool to host the launch of the Baton of Hope 2025 tour.

“This powerful movement shines a vital light on suicide awareness and reminds us that behind every statistic is a real person, a grieving family and a community forever changed. Blackpool stands united in our commitment to building a future where no one feels they have to struggle alone.”

As the baton travels across the UK following its powerful Blackpool debut in September, it will visit major cities, towns and communities, sparking conversation and connection at every stop.

Organisers hope it will not only honour those lost to suicide but also empower others to reach out, speak up and seek help.The Blackpool launch marks the beginning of a deeply meaningful national journey that will raise much needed awareness, foster open conversations and challenge the stigma surrounding suicide.

For further information on Blackpool’s opening leg of the Baton of Hope 2025 UK tour please visit www.empowermentcharity.org.uk/thebatonofhope.