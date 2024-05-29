Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lancashire born presenter Zoe Ball has sent "strength" to popstar Ronan Keating after he posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

Radio 2 presenter Zoe Ball, who was born in Blackpool, has offered her support to former Boyzone star Ronan Keating after he took to social media to share some worrying words about his wife.

47-year-old Ronan shared an image of one of his tattoos with his 548k Instagram followers this week which depicts a female warrier holding a samurai sword.

An otherwise unremarkable Instagram post, it was the caption underneath Ronan’s image that has sparked concern, particularly for his wife, Storm.

In the cation, Ronan wrote: “For you my warrior today and every day. My Stormy. A challenge ahead but your strength blows my mind. With you every step. Love you baby.”

Zoe Ball has sent her love to Ronan and Storm Keating following a cryptic Instagram post. Credit: Getty and @rokeating on Instagram

Ronan and Storm, a television producer/director, have been married for nine years and together share two children (whilst Ronan also has three more children with his first wife).

The Instagram post does not go into any further detail about what challenge 42-year-old Storm is facing, nor has anything been made public elsewhere.

Nevertheless, the post sparked concern from Ronan’s followers, with over 200 people flocking to send their well wishes to the couple, including fellow celebrity Zoe.

53-year-old Zoe, who has herself recently dealt with the loss of her mother, commented under the post: “sending you all love and strength x”