Lancashire's Coleen Nolan announces yet another addition to family!

The Lancashire singer and TV star Coleen Nolan has announced the second addition to her family in just one week.

Blackpool born Loose Women legend Coleen took to Instagram yesterday to reveal she is set to become a grandma yet again.

The 60-year-old mum of three shared a photo of herself with her eldest child, Shane Jr Nolan, and his partner Kimberley Sallis, as she announced that the couple were expecting a baby.

In the caption, Coleen told her 416k followers: “I can’t actually believe this but I wanted to share with you all that I’m going to be a Nanny AGAIN! 🥰

“My first born Shane and his lovely partner Kim have just announced they are having a baby and I’m so excited 😍😍

“Wishing them all the congratulations in the world ❤️🎉❤️I wonder what gender it’ll be?🤔🩷💙”

Coleen Nolan (centre) poses with her son Shane Nolan and and his pregnant girlfriend, Kimberley Sallis. | coleen_nolan on Instagram

Sharing the news to his own Instagram page, Shane, who went on tour with his mum last year, said: “Is there ever a right time to tell people ? But we think you should probably know, this family is just getting bigger baby. The most amazing feeling , we’re all so happy and we can’t wait to meet the newest member.

“@kimberley.s.6 you literally are Wonder Woman and you impress and make me fall in love with you more each day. Roll on November 😬😬…. “

The news follows very similar news from the Nolan family just one week ago.

At the end of June, Coleen, who is already a grandmother to two, revealed that her youngest child, 24-year-old Ciara Fensom, was pregnant with her and fiancé Maxx Innes’ first child.

Taking to her Instagram again, Coleen shared a photo of herself with Ciara, who is cradling a swollen stomach, with the caption: “I’m going to be a nanny for the 3rd time!!

“I can’t believe my baby is having a baby! 💕✨

“Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Ciara and her fiancé Max, over the moon for you both 🍼👶💖”

The Loose Woman presenter has already been blessed with a granddaughter named Amelia, 9, courtesy of eldest son Shane, whilst her second son Jake Roche also welcomed a baby boy in November last year.

In the comments under Coleen’s latest post, Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon wrote: “ Oh congratulations @iamshanenolan and Col! This is amazing! Both your kids at the same time! 😍😍❤️”

TV personality Lizzie Cundy also commented “Yay! 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️”