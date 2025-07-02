Lancashire's Coleen Nolan announces yet another addition to family!
Blackpool born Loose Women legend Coleen took to Instagram yesterday to reveal she is set to become a grandma yet again.
The 60-year-old mum of three shared a photo of herself with her eldest child, Shane Jr Nolan, and his partner Kimberley Sallis, as she announced that the couple were expecting a baby.
In the caption, Coleen told her 416k followers: “I can’t actually believe this but I wanted to share with you all that I’m going to be a Nanny AGAIN! 🥰
“My first born Shane and his lovely partner Kim have just announced they are having a baby and I’m so excited 😍😍
“Wishing them all the congratulations in the world ❤️🎉❤️I wonder what gender it’ll be?🤔💙”
Sharing the news to his own Instagram page, Shane, who went on tour with his mum last year, said: “Is there ever a right time to tell people ? But we think you should probably know, this family is just getting bigger baby. The most amazing feeling , we’re all so happy and we can’t wait to meet the newest member.
“@kimberley.s.6 you literally are Wonder Woman and you impress and make me fall in love with you more each day. Roll on November 😬😬…. “
The news follows very similar news from the Nolan family just one week ago.
At the end of June, Coleen, who is already a grandmother to two, revealed that her youngest child, 24-year-old Ciara Fensom, was pregnant with her and fiancé Maxx Innes’ first child.
Taking to her Instagram again, Coleen shared a photo of herself with Ciara, who is cradling a swollen stomach, with the caption: “I’m going to be a nanny for the 3rd time!!
“I can’t believe my baby is having a baby! 💕✨
“Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Ciara and her fiancé Max, over the moon for you both 🍼👶💖”
The Loose Woman presenter has already been blessed with a granddaughter named Amelia, 9, courtesy of eldest son Shane, whilst her second son Jake Roche also welcomed a baby boy in November last year.
In the comments under Coleen’s latest post, Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon wrote: “ Oh congratulations @iamshanenolan and Col! This is amazing! Both your kids at the same time! 😍😍❤️”
TV personality Lizzie Cundy also commented “Yay! 👏👏👏👏❤️❤️”
