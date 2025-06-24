Lancashire's Coleen Nolan to become a grandma yet again

The Lancashire singer and TV star Coleen Nolan is set to become a grandma yet again.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool born Coleen, 60, is already a proud grandma of two but yesterday she revealed her family is set to welcome another new arrival.

The Loose Woman presenter has already been blessed with a granddaughter named Amelia, 9, courtesy of her eldest son Shane Jr, whilst her second son Jake Roche also welcomed a baby boy in November last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over the weekend however, Coleen’s daughter, 24-year-old Ciara Fensom, revealed she was pregnant with her first child.

Posting on her Instagram account, Ciara - whose dad is Coleen’s musician ex Ray Fensome - shared a photo of herself on holiday clutching a gorwing baby bump.

She also shared a photo of herself and fiancé Maxx Innes holding the baby scans whilst having fun in a photo booth.

Coleen Nolan with her expecting daughter Ciara Fensome. Credit: @coleen_nolan | @coleen_nolan

In the caption to the post, Ciara wrote: "One of me is cute but two tho? Baby Innes pending…"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yesterday, former Nolans singer Coleen then shared a picture to her Instagram of herself with her beaming daughter.

In the caption, the former Nolans singer wrote: “I’m going to be a nanny for the 3rd time!!

“I can’t believe my baby is having a baby! 💕✨

Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Ciara and her fiancé Max, over the moon for you both 🍼👶💖”

Read More 17 of the most famous people from Lancashire in 2025 past and present

Amongst the stars congratulating the family was fellow Blackpool celebrity Hayley Tamaddon who wrote under Ciara’s announcement: “Oh huge congratulations 😍😍😍”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coleen’s Loose Women colleagues also expressed their well wishes.

Ruth Langsford wrote “ WONDERFUL!Congratulations! 🎉👶🏻” whilst Saira Khan said: “Wow!! Congratulations ❤️”

Underneath Coleen’s Instagram post, TV personality Lizzie Cundy also commented: “Wonderful news 👏👏👏❤️❤️”