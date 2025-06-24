Lancashire's Coleen Nolan to become a grandma yet again
Blackpool born Coleen, 60, is already a proud grandma of two but yesterday she revealed her family is set to welcome another new arrival.
The Loose Woman presenter has already been blessed with a granddaughter named Amelia, 9, courtesy of her eldest son Shane Jr, whilst her second son Jake Roche also welcomed a baby boy in November last year.
Over the weekend however, Coleen’s daughter, 24-year-old Ciara Fensom, revealed she was pregnant with her first child.
Posting on her Instagram account, Ciara - whose dad is Coleen’s musician ex Ray Fensome - shared a photo of herself on holiday clutching a gorwing baby bump.
She also shared a photo of herself and fiancé Maxx Innes holding the baby scans whilst having fun in a photo booth.
In the caption to the post, Ciara wrote: "One of me is cute but two tho? Baby Innes pending…"
Yesterday, former Nolans singer Coleen then shared a picture to her Instagram of herself with her beaming daughter.
In the caption, the former Nolans singer wrote: “I’m going to be a nanny for the 3rd time!!
“I can’t believe my baby is having a baby! 💕✨
Congratulations to my beautiful daughter Ciara and her fiancé Max, over the moon for you both 🍼👶💖”
Amongst the stars congratulating the family was fellow Blackpool celebrity Hayley Tamaddon who wrote under Ciara’s announcement: “Oh huge congratulations 😍😍😍”
Coleen’s Loose Women colleagues also expressed their well wishes.
Ruth Langsford wrote “ WONDERFUL!Congratulations! 🎉👶🏻” whilst Saira Khan said: “Wow!! Congratulations ❤️”
Underneath Coleen’s Instagram post, TV personality Lizzie Cundy also commented: “Wonderful news 👏👏👏❤️❤️”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.