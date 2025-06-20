Readers have been telling us who they feel is Lancashire most famous star past and present.

Whilst there were a few people who joked that it was themselves or somebody’s mum., we did receive hundreds of geniune suggestions.

So take a look below at 17 of the most famous people from Lancashire, according to you lot.

In the following gallery we only incldued people who received more than one mention, and we did not include celebrites from areas that are no longer in Lancashire.

Do you think a major Lancashire celebrity is missing? Let us know in the comments.

1 . The most famous people in Lancs Four of the names that got the most mentions | Getty/PA Photo Sales

2 . Freddie Flintoff Preston born cricketer turned TV presenter | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Sir Ian McKellen Burnley born actor | Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Les Dawson Late Lytham based comedian | Getty Images Photo Sales