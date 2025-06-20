17 of the most famous people from Lancashire in 2025 past and present

Lancashire is a hotbed for home grown celebrities.

Readers have been telling us who they feel is Lancashire most famous star past and present.

Whilst there were a few people who joked that it was themselves or somebody’s mum., we did receive hundreds of geniune suggestions.

So take a look below at 17 of the most famous people from Lancashire, according to you lot.

In the following gallery we only incldued people who received more than one mention, and we did not include celebrites from areas that are no longer in Lancashire.

Do you think a major Lancashire celebrity is missing? Let us know in the comments.

Four of the names that got the most mentions

1. The most famous people in Lancs

Four of the names that got the most mentions | Getty/PA

Preston born cricketer turned TV presenter

2. Freddie Flintoff

Preston born cricketer turned TV presenter | AFP via Getty Images

Burnley born actor

3. Sir Ian McKellen

Burnley born actor | Getty Images

Morecambe based boxer

4. Tyson Fury

Morecambe based boxer | PA

Late Lytham based comedian

5. Les Dawson

Late Lytham based comedian | Getty Images

Blackpool born reality star and daughter of Les

6. Charlotte Dawson

Blackpool born reality star and daughter of Les | Getty Images

