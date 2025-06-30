Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon has teased an exciting new venture for herself.

Taking to her Instagram story today, Bispham born Hayley, perhaps best known for her roles on Coroantion Street and Emmerdale, told her 101k followers “Something exciting coming today...”

15 minutes later and the 48-year-old mum of one may have revealed exactly what that something is.

Blackpool actress Hayley Tamaddon has a new TV job lined up. | hayleysoraya on Instagram

In another story, Hayley reshared a post by ITVX of what appears to be a reading of a new ITV triller called Betrayal.

Hayley points an arrow to herself in the background, reading a script at a long table along with various other actors.

In the forefront of the picture is then actors Shaun Evans (best known for playing Endeavour Morse in ITV’s Endeavour) and Romola Garai, whose starred in films such as Atonement, Vanity Fair and Scoop .

The ITV caption reads: “Filming has officially begun for our gripping new espionage thriller, Betrayal 🎬Starring Shaun Evans as MI5 officer John Hughes and Romola Garai as his partner, Claire, this four-part series dives deep into the world of modern intelligence work and the personal costs of a life built on secrets.Coming to ITV1 and ITVX in 2026”

Confirming this was indeed the exciting project she was referring to, Hayley has commented on the post “SO exciting! ❤️”

A part in this ITV show will mark the former Norebreck Primary School and Montgomery High School ‘s first TV role since ITV’s Unforgotten in 2023 - although she did feature on the gameshow Pictionary last year.

Hayley’s first ever TV appearance came in 2004 with a role on Where the Heart Is but her TV break came in 2005 when she secured the role of Del Dingle on the ITV Soap Emmerdale.

She stayed on Emmerdale for two years and then returned to the world of soaps again in 2013 when she played Andrea Becket in Coronation Street until 2015.

Hayley has also had much success on talent shows, first winning Stars on Their Eyes in 2006, she then came second place on Soapsar Superstar and won Soapstar Superchef, both in 2007, before winning ITV’s Dancing on Ice in 2010 then Dancing on Ice All Stars in 2014.

Aside from the sceen, Hayley has had a vast stage career, with her most recent role being as the Fairy Godmother in the Blackpool Grand Theatre’s Cinderella panto over Christmas.