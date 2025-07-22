Lancashire star Christine McGuinness has revealed why she really quit Celebs Go Dating as she also gave an update on her and ex Paddy McGuiness’s relationship.

Blackpool born model, reality star and advocate Christine was due to star in the upcoming series of Channel 4 reality show Celebs Go Dating, which will likely air at the end of the summer.

The 37-year-old mum of three had even flown to Ibiza to begin filming when in May she pulled out of the popular programme.

Speaking on Love Island star Amy Hart’s ‘Mum’s Club’ podcast over the weekend, Christine - who has previously starred on reality shows like Real Housewives of Cheshire and The Pilgrimmage - opened up about why she did leave the dating show.

In doing so, the former beauty beauty queen also provided an update on whether she still lives with ex-husband, comedian Paddy.

The pair separated in 2022 after 15 years together but continued to share their Cheshire family home - an usual fact that was still remained true as of Christmas last year, despite the fact their divorce was finalised last Spring.

Main image: Christine McGuiness at the TRIC Awards 2025 in June. Inset: with ex-husband Paddy McGuinness in 2021 | Getty

Speaking on the podcast, Christine said: "I thought that going on Celebs Go Dating I would be fine. I'm ready to date. I'm completely ready to date.

"I've been separated from my ex husband for three years. We get on really well.

"We still live at home together, but of course, I want some adult company. I can't just sit and be with children all day, every day.

"I like that time out - being away from home when I'm working - but I haven't got that time out being away from home not working and just enjoying some adult company.

"I haven't had that, so I got the opportunity and thought, You know what? Why not? I understand myself, so I'll be fine.

"I'll manage it and it was just a step too far."

She then continued: "I found it quite overwhelming, so I listened to myself and I'm really, really proud that I recognised how I felt...

"I went home to my children after two weeks. I was supposed to do 10 weeks of filming - and I'd done two weeks - and I'm really, really proud of myself that I did what was right for me.

"If something doesn't feel right for you, physically, mentally, emotionally, it's okay to leave.

"That's something I tell my children quite a lot, because being autistic, you can stay and do what other people want you to do.

"I think it's really, really important to know that you can leave the party, you can leave the job, leave the event, you can leave the relationship at any time."

The interivew comes just a week after The Sun newspaper exclusively revealed that Christine once had a fling with a leading soap actress.

According to an insider, the pair met in 2023, a year after Christine split from Paddy, but the romance was only brief.

A source said: “Christine was single at the time and they really enjoyed the evening of the awards bash. There was a strong chemistry between them and they shared some messages but it never went any further after that”.

Months after their marriage ended, Christine was also pictured kissing singer Chelcee Grimes, 33, whilst more recently she has been thought to be dating model and DJ Roxxxan.

Speaking about her sexuality on the How To Fail podcast last month, Christine said: “ “I’m at the point where I think I’ve got a nice balance of going, ‘Yeah I date women and so what? What’s the big deal?’

“But also knowing I don’t have to go into big, massive detail about it either.

“A lot of people ask me, ‘Are you a lesbian? Are you bisexual? Is this a phase?’.

“I’ve always been quite a free spirit. I think that’s the only word I would put on it.

“When I was a teenager, I’d dated boys and girls. I never felt it was anything different or a big deal.”