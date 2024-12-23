Lancashire’s Christine McGuinness reveals plans for Christmas following Paddy divorce

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire born celebrity Christine McGuinness has shared how she will be spending Christmas this year now that her divorce has finally completed.

Model turned TV personality Christine this year finalised her divorce with her ex-husband, the comedian Paddy McGuinness.

The 36-year-old, who was born in Blackpool, met Paddy when she was just 19 and they married in 2011, going on to have three children.

Despite announcing their split in July 2022, the couple continued to live together in their Cheshire family home and Christine has recently revealed this hasn’t changed since the divorce was finalised.

In an exclusive chat with the magazine Women’s Own last week, the mum of three confirmed that her and Paddy will be spending the festive period together - largely for the benefit of the children who all have autism.

Christine McGuinness has shared her first Christmas plans as a divorcee. | Various

Christine, who also announced an autism diagnosis last year, said: “The last thing we want to do is upset our children over Christmas, so we’ll make sure we’re all together.”

Going on to describe their plans for the festive time further, she added: "lt will be a quiet one.

"We always try to keep it quiet, because the children can get quite overwhelmed with the changes.

"So we try to keep it like a normal day but with presents."

Outside of the festivities, Christine has been up to something recently that is far from her normal routine.

The former Real Housewives of Cheshire castmate has been announced as one of the fugitives on the upcoming series of Celebrity Hunted.

Christine will be partnered up with Blue member Duncan James for the new series which is out on January 4.

Christine and Duncan will be joined by five other pairs as they go on the run across the UK while an elite team of hunters try to track them down.

You can read more about Celebrity Hunted, including who the other stars are here.