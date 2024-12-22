The 15 most famous people from Blackpool including Zoe Ball and Jenna Coleman

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 22nd Dec 2024, 16:43 GMT

Did you know all these people were Seasiders?

The seaside town of Blackpool can boast being the hometown of a whole host of stars from musicians like Chris Lowe and Alfie Boe to TV stars like Zoe Ball and Jenna Coleman.

Whilst some of these well-known figures have made their relation to Blackpool clear, some you may not have known about.

So take a look bewlowat 15 of the most famous people from Blackpol based on their social media followers and Google trend rankings.

Take a look at the 15 most famous people from Blackpool

1. Blackpool's biggest stars

Take a look at the 15 most famous people from Blackpool | Getty

Photo Sales
The radio presenter was born in Blackpool but later moved to Slough

2. Zoe Ball

The radio presenter was born in Blackpool but later moved to Slough | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The actress was born in Blackpool and attended Arnold School

3. Jenna Coleman

The actress was born in Blackpool and attended Arnold School | Getty Images

Photo Sales
The singer and TV personality was born in Blackpool and attended St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School & St Mary's Catholic College

4. Coleen Nolan

The singer and TV personality was born in Blackpool and attended St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School & St Mary's Catholic College | coleen_nolan on Instagram

Photo Sales
The model and TV personality was born in Blackpool but raised in Liverpool

5. Christine McGuinness

The model and TV personality was born in Blackpool but raised in Liverpool | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Photo Sales
The soap star was born in Blackpool and attended Hodgson Academy & Blackpool Sixth Form College

6. Lucy Fallon

The soap star was born in Blackpool and attended Hodgson Academy & Blackpool Sixth Form College | lucyfallonx on Instagram

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:BlackpoolZoe BallMusiciansGoogle
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice