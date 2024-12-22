The 15 most famous people from Blackpool including Zoe Ball and Jenna Coleman

The seaside town of Blackpool can boast being the hometown of a whole host of stars from musicians like Chris Lowe and Alfie Boe to TV stars like Zoe Ball and Jenna Coleman.

Whilst some of these well-known figures have made their relation to Blackpool clear, some you may not have known about.

So take a look bewlowat 15 of the most famous people from Blackpol based on their social media followers and Google trend rankings.

Blackpool's biggest stars Take a look at the 15 most famous people from Blackpool

Zoe Ball The radio presenter was born in Blackpool but later moved to Slough

Jenna Coleman The actress was born in Blackpool and attended Arnold School

Coleen Nolan The singer and TV personality was born in Blackpool and attended St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School & St Mary's Catholic College

Christine McGuinness The model and TV personality was born in Blackpool but raised in Liverpool