The 15 most famous people from Blackpool including Zoe Ball and Jenna Coleman

The seaside town of Blackpool can boast being the hometown of a whole host of stars from musicians like Chris Lowe and Alfie Boe to TV stars like Zoe Ball and Jenna Coleman.
Whilst some of these well-known figures have made their relation to Blackpool clear, some you may not have known about.
So take a look bewlowat 15 of the most famous people from Blackpol based on their social media followers and Google trend rankings.
1. Blackpool's biggest stars
Take a look at the 15 most famous people from Blackpool | Getty
2. Zoe Ball
The radio presenter was born in Blackpool but later moved to Slough | Getty Images
3. Jenna Coleman
The actress was born in Blackpool and attended Arnold School | Getty Images
4. Coleen Nolan
The singer and TV personality was born in Blackpool and attended St Kentigern's Catholic Primary School & St Mary's Catholic College | coleen_nolan on Instagram
5. Christine McGuinness
The model and TV personality was born in Blackpool but raised in Liverpool | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
6. Lucy Fallon
The soap star was born in Blackpool and attended Hodgson Academy & Blackpool Sixth Form College | lucyfallonx on Instagram
