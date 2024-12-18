The next series of Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted is set to air in the New Year and this week the full line-up of celebrity fugitives was announced.
Included in the line-up is Blackpool born model turned TV personality Christine McGuinness, who will be partnered up with Blue member Duncan James.
This is not the 36-year-old mum of threes first foray into reality TV with Christine having spent two years starring in The Real Housewives of Cheshire on ITVBE whilst last year she appeared on Pilgrimage: the Road through North Wales and Celebrity MasterChef.
The billing information for the next series of Celebrity Hunted reads: “Twelve celebrities go on the run across mainland UK while an elite team of hunters try to track them down. The celebs must evade capture for 14 days, while the hunters - a handpicked team of police and military personnel - deploy a range of resources in pursuit. The hunters are armed with the powers of the state: CCTV and ANPR cameras, helicopters, drones, dogs, media campaigns and the latest in cyber forensic technology.In this first episode, the celebs make a daring escape from a train in Norfolk. With a rural launch and a limited digital trail, the hunters must act fast if they want an early capture. A bickering pair of celebs are tracked to a nearby barn. Another pair jump in a horsebox while two celebs get right out of there and are soon off to the pub for a well-earned pint. And although some celebs leave the hunters scratching their heads as they depart without a trace, two fugitives are firmly in the hunters' sights.”
As well as Christine and Duncan, the other celeb partners are: Strictly professionals Kai Widdrington and Giovanni Pernice; soap stars Danielle Harold and Kimberly Hart-Simpson; podcasters David Whitely and Zeze Millz; news anchors Lucrezia Millarini and Simon McCoy; and Loose Women star Denise Welch along with ehr husband Lincoln Townley,
Celebrity Hunted starts on Channel 4 at 9pm on Sunday, January 4 2025.
Take a look below at some sneak peaks images of Blackpool born star Christine on the show, courtesy of Channel 4.
