Lancashire Police Police have added 90 more officers to its ranks this week

And Lancashire Constabulary will be further bolstered when more are due to start in March (2023).

Two attestation ceremonies were held at the force headquarters to officially welcome the new recruits, who joined via the Initial Police Learning and Development Programme.

The newest members of Lancashire Police are now entering a training phase before they move on to being fully operational in their roles on immediate response and investigations.

Lancashire have gained 157 newly recruited officers in this year alone

They will be working to prevent and detect crime, bring offenders to justice, and serve the residents and communities of Lancashire.

Proud family and friends looked on at the attestation ceremony which was hosted at police HQ by Chief Constable Chris Rowley.

Chief Constable Chris Rowley said: “We are proud and delighted to welcome these newly attested officers to our team.

“Throughout the recruitment process they have showed themselves to be diligent and dedicated to upholding our exacting standards and values.

“This is critical for what they must do each day in putting victims and communities at the heart of everything they do.”

Andrew Snowden, Police and Crime Commissioner for Lancashire said: "I'm delighted to join these new officers as they officially join the policing family, for what is a proud moment in their lives.

"It's encouraging to see the energy and enthusiasm our new recruits have, to protect the public and take the fight to criminals.

"It's fantastic to see new officers bolstering our ranks, part of the 612 extra officers coming into the force thanks to the Government Uplift Programme and Council Tax Precept.

"It's exactly what the public want to see and will make a real difference in the coming months and years.

"They will make a real difference, helping us to crack down on crime and deliver my Fighting Crime Plan priorities, getting out into our communities and making Lancashire safer.”