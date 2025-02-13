Blackpool born star Charlotte Dawson has taken to social media to ask for her fan’s help in choosing a name for her baby girl.

32-year-old Charlotte, whose dad was the late comedian Les Dawson, is expecting the arrival of her third child any day now.

The former Ex On the Beach star already has two sons - Noah, four, and Jude, one, - and she has spoken plenty of times over the past nine months about how excited she and fiance Matt Sarsfield are to welcome their first baby girl.

With the due date looming, Charlotte took to her Instagram story to ask her 1.4 million followers to help her choose between two potential baby names.

In the story, the actress shared an image of two adorable baby grows - identical expect for the name across the belly with one reading Gigi and the other Penelope.

Charlotte Dawson has narowed down her baby girl's name to two options. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Alongside the image, Charlotte wrote in over-lay text “Cutest personalised baby grows and tutu [heart emojis] @georgiebellesboutique”.

She then aded a poll asking her fans “What shall we call our baba gal” with the options of course being Gigi and Penelope.

Upon voting in the poll ourselves (full disclosure- we chose Gigi!), the results showed that actually Penelope was the favourite amongst fans.

65 per cent had voted for Penelope compared to only 35 per cent for Gigi.

This is not the first time that Charlotte has mentioned Gigi and Penelope as possible baby names.

In fact the names first came up when she announced the gender of her baby for the first time - on her podcast Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner back in September.

During the episode, Charlotte said: “Noah is just so excited to have a little sister because he knows he’s double big brother so he keeps just saying ‘there’s a little girl in mummy’s’ tummy. He loves the name Gigi

“We’ve got a few names, Penelope, Gigi…Isabella.. But he doesn't like any other name.

“I don’t know if Gigi sounds like a horse too much or a grandma but I like it - like imagine Gigi Hadid supermodel vibes. I mean my child will be a little ginger prinny but I feel like because it’s four letters, as the boys are four letters, Gigi kinda matches them.”

Charlotte later revealed that Penelope had always been her first choice for a girl’s name but “weirdly I just saw a restaurant called Gigis” which we assumed must have been Blackpool’s very own Gigi’s Carvery.

Following the lighthearted story post about baby names however, Charlotte then shared another story to her Instagram acount in which she complained about pains in her stomach and her nerves.

Former pupil Charlotte then shared a follow-up story to her account only a few hours ago, which revealed she had had to go to hospital due to the pains.

Sharing a picture of herself in a hospital bed, Charlotte wrote in over-lay text: “ Went to hospital last night after that story of me being so sore l had a big gush of water & a few pains, less movement so just thought l'm best getting checked as my back waters went with Jude. But no waters, just a water infection [crying emojis]

“so that explains a bit. She's still here, but she's very much head engaged [heart emojis]

“I feel reassured now tho after going to hospital! “