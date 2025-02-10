Lancashire TV presenter Ranvir Singh has opened up about what it was like falling in love again - specifically with her younger beau Louis Church.

Preston born Good Morning Britain and Lorraine presenter Ranvir Singh is usually tight-lipped about her private life but over the weekend, she gave an exclusive interview with OK! Magazine which touched on her current relationship.

47-year-old Ranvir had previously been married to Ranjeet Singh Dehal, with whom she shares a 12-year-old son call Tushaan, but they split whilst she was still pregnant - as was only revealed in December.

Former Kirkham Grammar pupil Ranvir has however found love again, having been in a relationship with 29-year-old TV production manger Louis Church for the past five years.

Ranvir had met Louis, who is 18 years her junior, when she was a contestant on part BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing in 2020 and he was a producer.

Louis - whose father Lucas once ran Endemol, the production company behind huge shows like Big Brother, Deal or No Deal and Peaky Blinders - has also previously worked on Soccer Aid and Come Dine With Me.

During her chat with OK!, Ranvir explained the anxieties she had when she first started dating Louis, in particular about how it would affect her son.

Preston born presenter Ranvir Singh, 47, is picture with her boyfriend Louis Church, 29. Credit: ranvirtv on Instagram | ranvirtv on Instagram

Ranvir, who also hosts the gameshow Riddiculous, said: "I think anybody who's been in the position I've been in plays it very cautiously.

"It really isn't just about you and your feelings. We can throw caution to the wind for ourselves, but when we have children, our foot is always hovering over the brake pad because you think, 'Hang on a minute, this isn't just about me.'

"It's not just about the relationship itself, but even thinking, 'Have I got the time to introduce somebody? I don't want to dilute my time with my son.' All those anxieties are really universal. Caution is the byword for anybody in my position. I think you take a lot longer to choose to integrate. It's a much, much bigger and weightier decision than when it's just you, for sure."

Despite Ranvir’s reservations about introducing Louis to Rushaan, it worked out well all around as the couple are still together five years later and she has spoken before about how well the two men get on.

Speaking to the Telegraph last year about her daily routine, Ranvir said: "I’d love to say I spend a wintery evening in, playing family board games, but in reality, Louis and Tushaan play video games and I’m excluded!"

Admitting that anxiety with a new love is universal and often rewarding, Ranvir also told OK! : "Falling in love is a very brave decision, and to do it well is a lifelong journey."

Also during her OK! interview, Ranvir particularly thanked her Good Morning Britain team for the support when trying to balance her work and private life, including her colleague Kate Garraway, who herself lost her Chorley born husband Derek Draper last year.

Ranvir said: "I feel very proud of myself for managing everything for the last 12 years, but I haven't done it alone. I've done it with the support of my editors and colleagues like Kate and Susanna,"

"GMB is such a family-orientated place – there's a real depth of care there. I've been incredibly lucky to be in a place where your family, your home life and your work life are allowed to happen in tandem."