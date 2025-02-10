The iconic group Liberty X have been announced as one of the headliners for a Lancashire pride festival this summer.

Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival 2025 has announced that the 90s and 00s pop legends Liberty X will be one of their headline acts this year.

Although originally a five piece band also starring Tony Lundon and Chorley’s Kevin Simm, since 2017, the three female stars Michelle Heaten, Kelli Young and Preston’s Jessica Taylor have been performing as a girl group trio.

The chart-topping pop group, who reformed as a girl group in 2017, will take to the main stage on the Tower Headland in Blackpool for the final night of what promises to be three days of pure fun, nostalgia and inclusivity.

Posting on Facebook, organsiers said: “They’ll be lighting up the stage as one of our headline acts on Sunday, delivering all the bangers we know and love! Who’s ready to sing their hearts out to Thinking It Over, Holding on for You, and of course, Just a Little?”

When is the festival?

Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival 2025 will take place between Friday, June 6 and Sunday, June 7.

How much are tickets?

Following an overwhelming demand for Early Bird tickets, which completely sold out, festival organisers have now released an additional allocation but the discounted rate is only available until February 14.

Early Bird prices are £27.91 for the full weekend (general admission) or VIP full weekend tickets are £66.68 and they include a premimum front of stage viewing area, private bar, priate toilets and meet and greet opportunites.

Full price day tickets will be £25 and VIP weekend tickets will be £89

Who else is joining Liberty X?

The full line-up for neither Saturday or Sunday has been announced yet with organsiers promising the full festival line-up will be revealed once the Early Bird offer has ended.

Friday’s “90’s dance party” line-up has however been announced and it features performances from Ian Van Dahl (best known hit is ‘Castles in the sky’), Baby D (‘Let me be your fantasy’), Livin’ Joy (’Dreamer’), Kelly Llorenna (’Tell it to me heart’), Rowetta (’And I’m telling you I’m not going’), Urban Cookie Collective (’The key, the secret’) and Oceanic (’Insanity’).

Keep an eye on Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival’s Facebook page for more line-up news.

How can I get involved with Blackpool Pride?

Businesses can get involved by sponsoring the festival or by taking part in the Decorate Your Shop Front Competition.

Businesses and individuals can also apply to enter the parade, run a stall, attend or host their own fundraising event for the festival and of course volunteer to help on the day.

Volunteers during the festival can assist with logistics, provide support to attendees or help with setup and cleanup.

Check out the ‘Get Involved’ section of the Blackpool, Wyre & Fylde Pride Festival’s website for more information.