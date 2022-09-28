Members of what was previously known as Knott End WMC since 1924 have voted overwhelmingly in favour of now calling it Knott End Sports and Social Club, completely removing the ‘workingmen’s’ reference from the title.

But Tessa Corrigan, the 52-year-old president leading the extraordinary general meeting which approved the change at the club’s Salisbury Avenue headquarters, stressed the club, which celebrates its 100th anniversary in two years time, would not be leaving the Club and Institute Unión (CIU).

“We will still be affiliated to the CIU and the club will still be owned by members,” she stressed.

The extraordinary general meeting at the club at which the historic change of name was approved.

“Your elected committee will still manage the day to day running of the club and all committee members will be listed as directors at Companies House. Everything is transparent for all to see and will be read at our annual meeting in February.”

Highlighting a new three-point plan for the club she told a packed meeting: “We plan to further modernise the club and bring it into the 21st century.

“Our current name is basically sexist and draconian. It has been suggested we change our name to reflect the current climate.”

The Knott End club frontage under its old name. Picture: Ken Bennett

Several names were discussed but the meeting voted to accept the sports and social club title.

Earlier, members voted to accept Mrs Corrigan’s recommendations to change the status of the club from a Friendly Society to a limited company by guarantee which would reduce costs to zero for a period between 12 and 24 months.

The new structure will negate the need for trustees and costs of changing title deeds and outlays on legal fees leading to significant savings.

After closing the meeting to rounds of applause, Mrs Corrigan said: “I would thank to all our members who showed such overwhelming support for the changes.”

The club was founded in 1924 and has promoted itself as “serving its community and giving a place of rest and relaxation, entertainment and company”.