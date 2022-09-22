The Scores on the Doors website keeps track of the latest food hygiene inspections to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

The sites stresses that “at no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.”

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

We recently also published the businesses awarded ‘elite’ status in both Blackpool and Preston.

These are the Wyre takeaways, sandwich and chip shops that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022:

1. Carlito's - Knott End Carlito's / Lancaster Road, Knott End-On-Sea, Lancashire FY6 0AQ Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Corner Chippy - Cleveleys Corner Chippy / 15 Beach Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1EF Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Dante Italian Takeaway - Garstang Dante Italian Takeaway / 68A Church Street, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YA Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Dolphin Chippy - Fleetwood Dolphin Chippy / 35 Blakiston Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 6EN Photo: Google Photo Sales