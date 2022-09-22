News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
The cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops in Wyre have been revealed

Wyre 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops in Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Thornton, Knott End-On-Sea and Garstang

The takeaways, sandwich and chip shops with ‘elite’ food hygiene in Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Thornton, Knott End-On-Sea and Garstang have been revealed.

By Colin Ainscough
Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 12:49 pm
Updated Thursday, 22nd September 2022, 12:50 pm

The Scores on the Doors website keeps track of the latest food hygiene inspections to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.

The sites stresses that “at no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.”

Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

We recently also published the businesses awarded ‘elite’ status in both Blackpool and Preston.

These are the Wyre takeaways, sandwich and chip shops that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022:

1. Carlito's - Knott End

Carlito's / Lancaster Road, Knott End-On-Sea, Lancashire FY6 0AQ

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. Corner Chippy - Cleveleys

Corner Chippy / 15 Beach Road, Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1EF

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Dante Italian Takeaway - Garstang

Dante Italian Takeaway / 68A Church Street, Garstang, Preston, Lancashire PR3 1YA

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Dolphin Chippy - Fleetwood

Dolphin Chippy / 35 Blakiston Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire FY7 6EN

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
CleveleysFleetwoodThorntonGarstang
Next Page
Page 1 of 4