Wyre 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops in Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Thornton, Knott End-On-Sea and Garstang
The takeaways, sandwich and chip shops with ‘elite’ food hygiene in Poulton-le-Fylde, Cleveleys, Fleetwood, Thornton, Knott End-On-Sea and Garstang have been revealed.
The Scores on the Doors website keeps track of the latest food hygiene inspections to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.
Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing real consistency in this field.
The sites stresses that “at no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.”
Achieving this level is no mean feat, as it can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.
These are the Wyre takeaways, sandwich and chip shops that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award as of September 2022: