The cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops have been revealed

Blackpool 'elite' food hygiene: These are the cleanest takeaways, sandwich and chip shops - that have received three consecutive 5 star ratings as of September 2022

The best of Blackpool’s takeaways, sandwich and chip shops for food hygiene have been revealed.

By Colin Ainscough
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 4:55 am
Updated Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 8:30 am

Every few months we revisit the Scores on the Doors website to see which businesses have achieved three five-star ratings for good food hygiene in a row.

Businesses that achieve this standard are handed the ‘Elite’ status showing showing real consistency in this field.

At no point should the lack of an Elite award question in any way the compliance of a business who have already achieved the top rating - with many not having had chance to be inspected three times - especially given the impact of the pandemic.

It can take more than four years to build up three sets of top marks.

These are the Blackpool takeaways, sandwich and chip shops that have qualified for the Scores On The Doors Elite Award:

1. Acregate Chippy

Acregate Chippy, 1-3 Acre Gate, Blackpool FY4 3LE

2. Adam's Pizza House

Adam's Pizza House, 46 St Annes Road, Blackpool FY4 2AS

3. Ali's Fastfood

Ali's Fastfood, 5A Cherry Tree Road North, Blackpool FY4 4NY

4. Big Butts

Big Butts, 273A Church Street, Blackpool FY1 3PB

