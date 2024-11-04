Comedian John Bishop has said that Blackpool gave him the biggest knockback of his career over the weekend.

Scouser John Bishop was up in Blackpool on Friday night as he brought his latest comedy show ‘Back At It’ to the Winter Gardens’ Opera House.

The show was sold out and 57-year-old John took to Instagram afterwards to say how well it had gone down, posting: “Amazing night at the Blackpool Opera House last night. Glad you enjoyed it as much as I did”

Despite this, the stand-up comedian also took to his Instagram to reveal a major downside of his trip - and it involved Blackpool kicking him in the b*******!

In a reel shared with his Instagram followers, John, walking down the promenade said: “I’m in Blackpool and that behind me is Madame Tussauds and I’ve just gone to go into Madame Tussauds because there was a wax work model of me in there and I thought it’d be really funny to have a photgraph with my own wax model and I’ve gone in and they’ve said it’s been taken down and hasn’t been there for a few years!”

A chuckling John then shared a clip of himself secretly filming the moment he found out his wax figure was gone.

With the phone camera pointed to the ground, you hear one of John’s team ask: “Is there still a John Bishup up?”

The staff member replies “a what?” to which the original speak repeats “a John Bishop?”

When the staff member quickly answers “no”, John bursts into laughter and exclaims “No, has he gone?”

The staff member says “He’s not there. Don’t think anyway.”

As John’s team all gasp, with one saying “outragrous” another voice then says: “It’s not been there for a few years.”

John ends the clip by saying: “Oh my god, I’ve been melted! That’s funny, f***** hell.”

The video then goes back to John walking along the promenade as he adds: “I’ve had some knockbacks in my career but I think that’s a proper kick in the bollocks from Madame Tussauds.”

Blackbool born Zoe Ball also picked up on John’s story during her BBC 2 Breakfast show this morning.

Speaking to listeners, Zoe said: “Something funny that we saw this weekend was John Bishop - okay, this is the big story of the morning - he’ll probably be doing this on the Jeremy Vine show as well. Our mate, John Bishop, was in Blackpool at that weekend, he decided he would pop down and visit Madame Tussauds - have you ever visited Madame Tussauds in Blackpool? It’s one of my favourites.”

Zoe then plays John’s Instagram video outloud and then, whilst aughing, comments: ““Can you imagine how devastated [you would be]... At what point do they decide, like what’s the reason?

“Is it worth having a wax work because the rejection of finding out you’ve been melted down into Christmas candles!”

On her Instagram page, the radio presenter then reshared two images that listeners had sent in of the now non existent John Bishop figurine at Blackpool.

In overlay text on the first image which shows a suited and booted John, Zoe wrote: “oof @johnbush100 before he was melted”.

Over the second image, in which John’s figurine is now wearing a hoddie, Zoe said: “and in casual gear... don’t have nightmares @johnbish100”