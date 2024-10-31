34 celebrities coming to Lancashire in November, inc Rob Beckett, Lucy Beaumont & Paul Merson

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 31st Oct 2024, 15:23 BST

Looking for some star-studded entertainment this November? Well here are all the celebrities coming to Lancashire over the next month...

From top comedians like Jason Manford, John Bishop, Rhod Gilbert and Jason Manford to music stars like Nial Rodgers or China Crisis and even some Strictly Come Dancing stars in the shape of Shirley Ballas and Paul Merson, numerous celebrites from all walks of life are heading to Lancashire this November for live performances.

There is bound to be something for everyone no matter where you are in the county, with performances taking place in Blackpool, Lancaster, Chorley and East Lancashire.

Below we have listed 34 stars coming to Lancashire next month including where and when you can see them.

You can also see the full list of shows on in Lancashire in November here.

You can browse tickets for events across Lancashire o nTicketMaster and Eventim.

Four of the celebrities taking to stages across Lancashire in November

1. Celebrities performing in Lancs this Nov

Four of the celebrities taking to stages across Lancashire in November | Getty and submit

The comedian brings his new show 'Back to It' to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on November 1

2. John Bishop

The comedian brings his new show 'Back to It' to the Blackpool Winter Gardens on November 1 | Rhian Ap Gruffydd

The singer brings his show ABC -An Intimate Evening With Martin Fry to Blackpool Winter Gardens on November 1

3. Martin Fry

The singer brings his show ABC -An Intimate Evening With Martin Fry to Blackpool Winter Gardens on November 1 | submit

The band are performing live at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on November 1

4. China Crisis

The band are performing live at the Lancaster Grand Theatre on November 1 | Getty Images

The comedian brings his first nationwide tour 'In Sickness' to Chorley Theatre on November 1.

5. Freddy Quinne

The comedian brings his first nationwide tour 'In Sickness' to Chorley Theatre on November 1. | Show poster

The comedian brings his 'International Dilligaf Day World Tour' to Blackpool Grand Theatre on November 4 and King George's Hall on November 15

6. Kevin Bloody Wilson

The comedian brings his 'International Dilligaf Day World Tour' to Blackpool Grand Theatre on November 4 and King George's Hall on November 15 | Getty Images

