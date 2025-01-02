Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Lancashire celebrity Charlotte Dawson has issued a New Years Eve message to fans which looks back on 2024 and ahead to 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool born reality star turned actress Charlotte welcomed in the New Year on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family.

Before getting ready for the evening celebrations however, the pregnant mum of two took to her Instagram account to deliver a New Year’s message to her 1.4 million followers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing in her dressing room with pyjamas on and rollers in her hair, Charlotte begins the video by crunching her belly and huffing as she makes light of her appearance.

“I feel like I'm the woman version of the Grinch”, she laughs before adding: “The messages that I get in my DMs. They’re like ‘seriously, just stop filming yourself because you look that bad’. Honestly, I don't give two s**** what I look like. I know I'm so big but this is me, if you don't like it, unfollow me!”

The 32-year-old then returned to the video’s main purpose- addressing the celebratory occasion.

Charlotte told her followers: “I can't believe it's gonna be 2025! Should we just have a little bit of a recap of 2024 guys? Oh god, what a year. I'm not gonna lie, I'm quite happy to see the back of this year. I've had a brilliant year in other ways and I've had a s*** year in other ways as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool born Charlotte Dawson posted an Instagram video on New Years Eve looking back at 2024 and ahead to 2025. | charlottedawsy on Instagram

Ever the optimist, the former Ex-on-the Beach star goes on to focus on why 2024 was a brilliant year rather than the latter.

Charlotte said: “But highlight of my year has got to be finding out that I'm having a wee baby girl. I'm just buzzing, as you can imagine, like I've always wanted a little princess. Knowing my luck, I'll push this baby out and there'll be a bloody boy, but listen, if it is, I'll be buzzing because I love boys and I'm very good with boys, I'm a proper boy mum, but, yeah, let's just pray it's a princess. I think it is. Well, I've had three people tell me it is. I've had a blood test, scan, but you never know with these things do you? Anyway, I'm not manifesting that. I'm manifesting a girl.

“And then also, a highlight of my year has been number one, my podcast was number one on Spotify- Charlotte's Naughty Corner. Love being in naughty corner, naughty but nice! And then also seeing my Naughty Corner podcast on a big billboard in Leicester Square in London, that was definitely my highlight.”

Looking more generally at the year, Charlotte continued: “[I] really, really want to do one of them videos where it's like all looking back at the year.., but I just don't think my pea brain can sit there through 100,000 views and pictures. I just don't think I can do it so I'm trying to recap the year through my stories with you all. It's been a bit of a rollercoaster this year, and I am really glad to see the back of it, because I want 2025 - TK25 has got to be my year. Come on! Well, it is going to be my year. We're having baby girl, and, yeah, there's exciting things happening, but I've had a brilliant year, and I'm very proud of myself, like what I've achieved and stuff in that year, in 2k24 ,but it has been a ****** ****show as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning her attention back to her 1.4 million followers, she added: “Thanks for all the support and love and everything I receive every single day from every single one of you. I appreciate all of you. I mean, Obviously the ****heads that I have on here as well that don't even follow me but just love to comment utter ****... and make my life hell, you can go and suck on my chuffing bunion, all right? And you can have Barry because he's a bruiser, Bill's a bit shy… but yeah, I love you all. You all have a fabulous new year. Happy chuffing New Year! Let's shake our titty bangers, even if they're down to our bloody knees- come on!”

Charlotte as the villian Abanazar in Aladdin | Pleasure Beach

Charlotte then ended her five minute New Years Eve message with a final clip in which she said: “Another highlight of my year, which I've not mentioned. I did pantomime at six months pregnant!

“I was on stage in heels every single day from the 23rd of November till the 24th of December in heels, when I've got Barry and Bill- my bunions -which were on fire. They were burning every day but I still did it. I got up on stage, and I loved every minute of it, every minute of pantomime. I love my panto fambo. They just made me… feel alive! They did. They made me feel happy and it's getting away from the chaos as well, even though I love the chaos at home.

“But yeah, it was hard.... I'm not going to sugarcoat it. It was really tough. So, yeah, that was a big achievement.”

We also spoke to Charlotte about how the year has treated her and what she is most looking forward to in 2025 which you can read here.