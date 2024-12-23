Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lancashire’s Charlotte Dawson opens up in this exclusive interview about what life’s like living on the Fylde Coast, her career & how the year’s treated her.

Blackpool born reality star and actress Charlotte, 32, has had a pretty eventful past few months.

Unfortunately for Charl, the summer did not get back to the best start - news having broken about her fiance Matt Sarsfield sending explicit texts to another woman.

But less than a month later the mum of two boys was delighted to find out she was pregnant with her and Matt’s third child.

Flash forward to now, Charlotte is not only working on building back that trust with partner Matt but she is also still recording episodes of her podacast series Charlotte Dawson’s Corner and performing in the Pleasure Beach pantomime whilst seven months pregnant!

In between her hectic family and work life however, the Lytham St Annes based star took the time to chat to us about the year so far and her plans for the future so take a look at what she had to say below.

Charlotte Dawson attends the British Podcast Awards 2024 on September 26. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images) | Getty Images

You've spoken about how much you love doing the Pleasure Beach pantos, is Pleasure Beach a big part of your life in general?

“Yeah, Pleasure Beach is a massive part of my childhood and life. Obviously being in my hometown of Blackpool is just so special. I love being on stage, but especially in Blackpool at the Pleasure Beach and I just love everything about the Pleasure Beach, it's my little second home now so yeah, they’re stuck with me.”

So did you go a lot as a kid?

“Always! I still go now. I'm still a big kid on the Big One.”

Does it feel really full circle then to be on the stage there when you grew up just going to watch people?

“Yes, definitely and obviously my dad being such a big part of Blackpool as well. It makes me feel a lot closer to my dad being on stagE. I always have my dad's pantomime costumes in my dressing room as well for good luck. So that's always nice, just to have a little piece of my dad there.”

Charlotte, during rehearsals of Beauty And The Beast, holds up a photo of her dad doing pantomime. (Credit: William Lailey / SWNS)

Is your dad part of the reason why you do pantos?

“I'm his daughter and I've got his genes in me so I've definitely got it in my blood I just light up when I'm on stage, exactly like my dad did so I've obviously inherited that from my dad. Like I said, I feel a lot closer to him when I'm on stage. But I’m not doing it just because my dad did it. I'm doing it because I love it and I hope he will be proud, fingers, toes, bunions crossed.”

Have you got acting aspirations outside of pantomime?

“Yes! I mean, I love acting. I love acting. I've actually done some serious plays as well that nobody really knows about. I played Jo in A Taste of Honey a few years ago and I've done some really…good plays and stuff. I would love to get back into acting. It's just finding the time with the kids and everything like that. I honestly like, 2025 I really want to get back onto TV -acting, presenting- so hopefully this will bring it to me. Come on- manifesting!”

You have had a hectic year but can I ask you to pinpoint a highlight so far?

“A highlight- finding out I'm having a baby girl. It's got to be, it's got to be. That is definitely the highlight of the year. It was a surprise, it was a big shock, and it was just the most beautiful surprise, because I'm so excited. As you can imagine, I am the most girliest girl. I love dressing up, I love playing Barbies- I can't wait to ditch the Avengers for a bit and play Barbies.”

And what was the biggest learning curve of the year?

“I don't know, I've got baby brain! .... The biggest learning curve would be ‘don't trust anyone’ to be honest.”

You've mentioned that you'd want to go back into TV next year but is there anything else that you're looking forward to doing in 2025?

“Well, having my baby girl, I can't wait for that, and seeing the boys with her as well. I can't wait, I’m really excited for that. And, yeah, I'm just hoping to get back on TV and stuff like that. Obviously, my podcast is doing really well so I think my podcast hopefully will be going on tour or something like that maybe in the new year so that'll be exciting.”

So you haven't got dates for that yet, it’s just a hope?

“No not yet, not yet, but we are in talks about doing a little tour for like my baby shower type thing so that's exciting.”

Charlotte with her two sons Noah and Jude. Credit: @charlottedawsy on Instagram | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

You mentioned your boys earlier, when you're out and about in Lancashire, where do you like to take them?

“They’re just so many places, isn't there? Like Lancashire is so good for kids. That's why, obviously, I really wanted to move back because Matthew is from Leigh so I lived in Leigh for five years, which was lovely, but I just really wanted to get back to the Fylde Coast because it's just- literally on our doorstep, we’ve got Farehaven Lake, we've got the parks, we've got ice cream, we've got like trampoline parks.

“I absolutely love going to St Anne's like around St Anne'spier and stuff, because you've got everything all in walking distance and also I've got my dad's statue as well, which is really special. So my boys can go and see their granddad because Noah knows all about granddad Les, and that's super special. Just going to get a chippie, going on the rides, trampoline, park, ice cream, like I said, there’s just so much to do.

“Obviously Blackpool as well! Love Blackpool because there’s just like all the amusement parks, we've got all the piers, there's just so much to do- Sandcastle, Pleasure Beach, just everything. It's crazy for kids, it's just the best place to bring your kids up.”