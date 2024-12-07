17 celebrities honoured by UCLan including Steve Pemberton, Carl Fogarty & a Hairy Biker!

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 17:17 BST

As three well known Lancashire figures will next week receive a special award from the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan), we take a look at other celebrities who have been honoured by the university.

BBC North West Tonight presenter Steve Saul from Preston will take to the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre stage on Thursday, December 12 to receive his award in recognition of the significant contribution he has made to regional radio and television broadcasting.

Joining Steve in the UCLan honours list next week will also be BBC News Channel presenter Geeta Guru-Murthy and Helen Bingley OBE JP DL, the current High Sheriff of Lancashire.

Running between December 10-12, 2,400 students will don their academic caps and gowns across eight graduation ceremonies in the transformed Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.

Many other famous faces have also graced the stage in Preston to receive an honourary award from UCLan, whether it’s an Honorary Fellowship or Honorary Doctorate.

Take a look at the famous lot below:

Celebrities who have been granted honour awards from the University of Central Lancashire.

1. Celebs honored by UCLan

Celebrities who have been granted honour awards from the University of Central Lancashire. | Getty and submit

Actor, writer and direct, honoured in 2024.

2. Steve Pemberton

Actor, writer and direct, honoured in 2024. | submit

Actress, honored in 2024.

3. Mandip Gill

Actress, honored in 2024. | Getty Images

Former cricketer, honored in 2024.

4. Alex Hartley

Former cricketer, honored in 2024. | Getty Images

Presenter, honored in 2023

5. AJ Odudu

Presenter, honored in 2023 | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Journalist, honoured in 2023.

6. Victoria Derbyshire

Journalist, honoured in 2023. Photo: submit

