BBC North West Tonight presenter Steve Saul from Preston will take to the Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre stage on Thursday, December 12 to receive his award in recognition of the significant contribution he has made to regional radio and television broadcasting.

Joining Steve in the UCLan honours list next week will also be BBC News Channel presenter Geeta Guru-Murthy and Helen Bingley OBE JP DL, the current High Sheriff of Lancashire.

Running between December 10-12, 2,400 students will don their academic caps and gowns across eight graduation ceremonies in the transformed Sir Tom Finney Sports Centre.

Many other famous faces have also graced the stage in Preston to receive an honourary award from UCLan, whether it’s an Honorary Fellowship or Honorary Doctorate.

Take a look at the famous lot below:

