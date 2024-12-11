Lancashire born reality star turned actress Charlotte Dawson and her fiance Matt Sarsfield have shared all they can about the latter’s sexting scandal in an emotional podcast.

Yesterday, in the latest episode of the podcast ‘Charlotte Dawson’s Naughty Corner’, Blackpool born Charlotte was joined by her fiance, former rugby player Matt who she admitted was her most requested guest.

The couple, who have been together for eight years and share two boys together, were also joined by TV therapists Nik and Eva Speakman.

During the 50 minute episode, the group talked about everything that’s happened since the news broke in July that Matt had sent explicit messages to another woman.

At the start of the episode, Charlotte explained she wanted to get it all out in the open as she was sick of some of the messages she had been receiving since rekindling her relationship with Matt in October .

“I’ve been accused of hiding him and is this even real?" said Charlotte, 32, before they then went on to discuss how they both felt and reacted when the story broke.

Charlotte Dawson was joined by fiance Matt Sarsfield and TV therapists Nik and Eva Speakman for the emotional podcast. | @charlottedawsy on Instagram

Sharing his side of the story for the first time, 34-year-old Matt said he heard the news whilst at the barbers with the couple’s oldest son Noah and his instant reaction was not knowing what to do.

“I was just panicking, thinking what have I done because I don’t recall the situation that well”, Matt explained, before adding that he vomited on the way back home.

Recalling his thoughts during that journey, Matt said: “I had to face reality and admit it to Charlotte, come clean and apologise. I was heartbroken, I couldn’t eat, couldn’t sleep, every time I was shutting my eyes to go to sleep, I was thinking about what I’d done.

“I’d been drinking when I’d made the choice to do what I did and that was the hardest part, thinking that one night out has nearly cost me everything that I’ve got.”

When the Speakmans asked Charlotte to share her feelings, she replied: “My whole world just came crashing down, I couldn’t believe it, I was shaking.”

Charlotte went on to explain that she didn't wait to hear Matt’s side of the story that day as she just “took myself away from the situation”, going to stay at her sisters with the kids.

Having spoken the following day, away from the children, Charlotte revealed for the first time on the podcast that actually the real story was worse than what the original news report stated as “the girl had stopped a few things as well”.

The Fylde Coast based couple wouldn’t reveal the full extent of what happened however as when Nik Speakman asked Matt what he had sent to the girl he replied “I don’t really want to go into that. “

They did however, reveal that Charlotte found out she was pregnant with their third child only the day after Matt sent those explicit texts and that they hadn’t been in a good place for a while before the sexting scandal- largely due to the effects of having children and not making time for each other.

Matt even admitted: “When I’m working I can’t sleep three in a bed with Noah in the middle of us because he just wakes me up so I was in the spare room for two years maybe.”

Further explaining his head space before the incident, Leigh born Matt said: “I’d moved to where Charlotte’s from and I had a bit of a sticky patch with finding work because… my hometown is where I was getting most of my work.. and I can’t fully commit to jobs because of Charlotte’s lifestyle… I lost my identity.”

After going through their initial troubles, the episode then turned to addressing how Charlotte and Matt are rebuilding their trust and finally moving forward as a family as they get ready to welcome their baby girl in the New Year

You can listen to the full episode yourself on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon music here.