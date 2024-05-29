Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An inquest will take place into the death of a woman who suffered a fatal fall at a restaurant in Poulton.

Karen Teresa Taylor suffered severe injuries after reportedly falling down stairs at Dalvi's in Breck Road on Friday, February 23.

(Note: the restaurant spells its name ‘Dalvees’ on its website and social media, but uses ‘Dalvi’s’ on the shop sign in Breck Road)

The 50-year-old, who worked at the local Booths store, had been enjoying an evening meal with friends when tragedy struck.

Ambulance crews were called to the restaurant and Mrs Taylor was taken to the critical care unit at Royal Preston Hospital for urgent treatment.

Karen Taylor, 50, died in hospital after reportedly falling down stairs at Dalvi's Indian restaurant in Breck Road, Poulton on February 23 (Credit: Google)

Sadly, she was unable to recover from her injuries and died in hospital the following week.

Lancashire Police are not investigating her death but the incident has been referred to Wyre Council for further investigation.

An inquest into Mrs Taylor's death will take place at Preston Coroner's Court tomorrow (Thursday, May 30).

A spokesperson for Wyre Council said: "We were very sorry to hear of this tragic incident and our thoughts go out to the lady’s family and friends.

"Our investigations are currently ongoing, so it would not be appropriate for us to comment further at the stage."

The 50-year-old was a familiar and friendly face to many in Poulton from her time working at Booths supermarket. Her colleagues were said to be in 'shock' and 'disbelief' after learning of her sudden death.