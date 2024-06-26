Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A University of Central Lancashire student has won a highly prestigious fashion award after impressing senior industry figures with her attractive range of childrenswear.

Jasmin Honeyball, a BA (Hons) Textile Design undergraduate from Leyland, scooped the top prize in the Childrenswear category at the Graduate Fashion Week 2024.

The 21-year-old wowed judges from JoJo Maman Bébé, Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s TU and Vogue childrenswear with her range of gender-neutral camping inspired outfits and accessories for youngsters.

Jasmin’s collection comprised three sweatshirts, two waterproof dungarees, two jogging bottoms, three t-shirts with detachable embroidered badges, two drawstring bags, a knitted hat, a sleeping bag and a pair of wellington boots.

Jasmin said: “It was such a shock to hear my name read out. I had this overwhelming feeling of pride come over me as I’ve dreamed of going to Graduate Fashion Week since I was 13 so to win it was just crazy.”

Jasmin Honeyball with her Graduate Fashion Week award. | submit

The former pupil of Christ the King High School in Southport, was inspired to create the collection by her 11-year-old brother James and their family camping trips.

She said: “He’s been in the Cubs and he’s now in the Scouts and he’s always loved earning the badges and being outside. Along with our parents and other brother Jack, we had such fantastic camping holidays in this country and those memories are ones I’ll always cherish.

“As we’re currently in the depths of a cost-of-living crisis, more people are having to forego holidays abroad and they’re discovering the joys of the great outdoors either on their own doorsteps or within the UK.

“I wanted to reflect that in my range as my clothing features tents, forests, mountains, rivers, lakes, animals, flowers and lots of other images associated with the great outdoors.”

A selection of Jsmin's award-winning work | submit

Jasmin, who studied at the Rare School of Fashion and Art, in Liverpool, before heading to the University’s Preston Campus, hand drew her creations and used the facilities in the University’s Print Studio to lino cut print and dry point print the designs on to the fabric.

She said: “In Covid times I discovered crochet, embroidery, weaving and beading so I knew I wanted to incorporate those into my final work, but I also wanted to learn new skills.

“Working in a small cohort of fantastic fellow students, who have all become great friends, as well as having one-to-one access to tutors and technicians has meant I’ve been able to try new techniques and master them so I got the perfect end result.”

The part-time waitress at Preston International hotel impressed the Graduate Fashion Week judges that much that they were quick to offer her job interviews for graduate level positions.